Even though Boone County is expected to receive four to seven inches of snow, the MSHSAA State Wrestling Tournament is still expected to start at Mizzou Arena tomorrow morning according to the organization's website.
Boys Class 1 and Class 2 action will commence at 9 a.m. Thursday followed by girls Class 1 at 2 p.m.
Class 3 and Class 4 boys wrestling closes out the first day with matches starting at 5 p.m.
Any updates to the schedule will be made available on the MSHSAA website or social media accounts.