The Missouri athletics department has announced the launch of its Come HOME Tour Caravan that will travel throughout the spring.
The tour will feature different Missouri student-athletes, coaches and the spirit squad traveling to interact with Tiger fans.
“Our passionate fans are the critical key to creating those remember-when game day moments which impact our student-athletes and all of us,” Missouri AD Desireé Reed-Francois said in a news release.
Six dates have been released. Each one will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. On April 19, it will stop in Maryland Heights. On April 20, it will stop in Overland Park, Kansas. On May 1, it will be in Columbia. On May 4, it will be in Dallas. On May 5, it will be in Chicago. On May 19, it will be in Springfield.
All tour events are free and open to the public.
The university intends to add more dates and locations to the tour, with more information to be released as they are finalized.