MU fans celebrate Missouri advancing in NCAA Tournament

Ryan Kampschroeder, left, and Cody Vondera watch the first half of the game Thursday at Mort’s in Columbia. A big crowd appeared at the MU Student Center to cheer during the game, with MU beating Utah State 76-65 in Sacramento, Calif., and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Columbia locals Toby Barnes, Ryan Orf and Joe Moore sit to watch the MU March Madness first-round game Thursday at Shiloh Bar & Grill in Columbia. The Tigers advanced to the second round and will play Princeton on Saturday.
Students and MU fans celebrated Missouri's win against Utah State in various locations, including Shiloh downtown and Mort’s at the MU Student Center, on Thursday.
Missouri won 76-65 to advance to a second-round game in Sacramento, California. This is Missouri’s first win in the NCAA Tournament since 2010. Missouri will face Princeton on Saturday for a spot in the Sweet 16.