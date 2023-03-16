MU fans celebrate Missouri's advance in NCAA Tournament

Ryan Kampschroeder, left, and Cody Vondera watch the first half of the game Thursday at Mort’s in Columbia. A big crowd appeared at the MU Student Center to cheer the game, with MU beating Utah State 76-65 in Sacramento, Calif., and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Columbia locals Toby Barnes, Ryan Orf and Joe Moore sit to watch the MU March Madness round one game Thursday at Shiloh Bar and Grill in Columbia. The Tigers will advance to the second round and will play the winner of the Princeton versus Arizona matchup.