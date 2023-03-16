 Skip to main content
MU fans celebrate Missouri's advance in NCAA Tournament

Students and MU fans celebrated Missouri's win against Utah State in various locations, including Shiloh’s downtown and Mort’s at the MU Student Center, on Thursday.

Missouri won 76-65 to advance to a second-round game in Sacramento. This is Missouri’s first win in the NCAA Tournament since 2010. Missouri will face Princeton on  Saturday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Ryan Kampschroeder, left, and Cody Vondera watch the first half of the game in tension

Ryan Kampschroeder, left, and Cody Vondera watch the first half of the game Thursday at Mort’s in Columbia. A big crowd appeared at the MU Student Center to cheer the game, with MU beating Utah State 76-65 in Sacramento, Calif., and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Columbia locals Toby Barnes, Ryan Orf and Joe Moore sit to watch the MU March Madness round one game

Columbia locals Toby Barnes, Ryan Orf and Joe Moore sit to watch the MU March Madness round one game Thursday at Shiloh Bar and Grill in Columbia. The Tigers will advance to the second round and will play the winner of the Princeton versus Arizona matchup.
Sam Easley, left, and Eric Hemmer watch the University of Missouri round one March Madness basketball game

Sam Easley, left, and Eric Hemmer watch MU’s first-round game at Shiloh Bar and Grill in Columbia. The Tigers played Utah State at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
MU students watch the Tigers play in round one of March Madness

MU fans gather Thursday at Shiloh Bar and Grill to watch the Tigers play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Fans gather to watch the MU March Madness round one game

Fans gather to watch the MU March Madness round one game Thursday at Shiloh Bar and Grill in Columbia. The Tigers played the Utah State Aggies.
  • Anna Griffin is a visual journalist based in Columbia, Mo pursuing a Photojournalism major and Business minor. She can be reached by email at avg3tw@umsystem.edu

