MU fans celebrate MU advance in NCAA Tournament

MU Students gather to watch the basketball game

MU Students gather to watch the basketball game Thursday at Mort’s in Columbia. The game was played on the projector screens on the wall for the students to watch.

 Lin Choi/Missourian

Students and MU fans celebrated MU’s win against Utah State in various vendors, including Shiloh’s and Mort’s at the MU Student Center, on Thursday. MU won 76-65 to advance to a second-round game in Sacramento. This is Missouri’s first win in the NCAA Tournament since 2010. The crowd gathered with their beverages, cheering towards the screen for the Tigers. MU will be facing Princeton the coming Saturday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Ryan Kampschroeder, left, and Cody Vondera watch the first half of the game in tension

Ryan Kampschroeder, left, and Cody Vondera watch the first half of the game in tension Thursday at Mort’s in Columbia. A big crowd appeared at the MU Student Center to cheer the game, with MU winning 76-65 against Utah State in the NCAA Tournament.
Columbia locals Toby Barnes, Ryan Orf and Joe Moore sit to watch the MU March Madness round one game

Columbia locals Toby Barnes, Ryan Orf and Joe Moore sit to watch the MU March Madness round one game Thursday at Shiloh Bar and Grill in Columbia. The Tigers will advance to the second round and will play the winner of the Princeton versus Arizona matchup.
Sam Easley, left, and Eric Hemmer watch the University of Missouri round one March Madness basketball game

Sam Easley, left, and Eric Hemmer watch the University of Missouri round one March Madness basketball game Thursday at Shiloh Bar and Grill in Columbia. The Tigers played at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Ca.
MU students watch the Tigers play in round one of March Madness

MU students watch the Tigers play in round one of March Madness Thursday at Shiloh Bar and Grill in Columbia. The Tigers defeated Utah State 76-65.
Fans gather to watch the MU March Madness round one game

Fans gather to watch the MU March Madness round one game Thursday at Shiloh Bar and Grill in Columbia. The Tigers played the Utah State Aggies.
  • Anna Griffin is a visual journalist based in Columbia, Mo pursuing a Photojournalism major and Business minor. She can be reached by email at avg3tw@umsystem.edu

