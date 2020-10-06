Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Charles Harris
On a night the Atlanta Falcons’ defense battled injuries and the elite passing of Aaron Rodgers, former first-round pick Charles Harris provided life with a 12-yard sack. The play, which came on second down on the Green Bay Packers’ first drive of the fourth quarter, helped force a Mason Crosby field goal.
Harris had two solo tackles on the evening.
Since joining the Falcons’ lineup, Harris has recorded a sack in back-to-back games and is second on the team in that category.
Mitch Morse
The Buffalo offensive line protected Josh Allen and only allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to sack him once. In the win, Morse wasn’t penalized and the Bills didn’t commit any turnovers.
He’s played in every snap this season and has been called for two holding penalties, per Profootballreference.
Sheldon Richardson and Jordan Elliot
After coming off a dominant defensive performance against the Washington Football Team, Richardson and Elliot helped the Cleveland Browns to an upset win at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
Richardson had two solo tackles and one assisted tackle. He has 13 total on the season to go along with two sacks.
Elliot was relatively quiet and notched one tackle.
Aldon Smith
On the other sideline, Aldon Smith was held to zero sacks and two solo tackles for a Cowboys defense that allowed 49 points to the Browns.
Nonetheless, he is in second place with four sacks this season, one behind Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith.
Markus Golden
After one of his best seasons in the league last year with ten sacks, Golden continued to see limited action and production in the New York Giants’ loss to the Las Angeles Rams.
He had one tackle and played in seven snaps, according to Profootballreference. Through the first four games, he has six combined tackles and his only tackle for loss came in week one.
Connor McGovern
McGovern continues to be a steady presence for the New York Jets’ offensive line. For the third time this season, he played in all of the teams’ snaps Thursday night and he still has not been penalized.