Heading to the 54th hole of the Colleton River Collegiate on Tuesday in Beaufort, South Carolina, MU freshman Alfons Bondesson held a share of the individual lead at 11 under.
In Monday’s opening round, he fired a near-flawless 8-under 64, his career low. Bondesson continued his strong play throughout the tournament, making bogey or worse just twice in the first 53 holes. But after hitting a perfect tee shot, disaster struck for Bondesson when he hit his approach into the ninth green.
“(My approach) landed pinhigh and rolled over the green and into water,” Bondesson said. “From there, I just had to drop and then two-putt for bogey.”
That bogey put Bondesson in the clubhouse at 10-under 206 and tied for second. Michigan State’s August Meekhof was the medalist at 11-under 205.
“I knew how I wanted to play the hole, so I wouldn’t have changed anything,” Bondessson said. “Of course, hitting into the water is not what I wanted, but I would still hit the same shot.
Despite coming up just short of medalist honors, Bondesson registered his first top-10 and his best finish at a collegiate tournament in his young career.
“(Bondesson) really was just a bulldog out there,” MU co-head coach Mark Hankins said. “He was sticking to his guns. He worked as hard as anybody or harder all week on his putting, and it really just was the culmination of a lot of hard work.
In Tuesday’s final round, the elements played a major factor, as wind gusts reached 24 mph.
“It was definitely a lot more windy today and from a different direction,” MU senior Charlie Crockett explained. “So, that was definitely a part of the challenge today — to adapt from the practice round and the first few days.”
Tuesday’s winds came from the northwest, but the Tigers’ practice round Sunday, and both rounds Monday, featured a southeast wind.
Despite the conditions, Crockett stayed steady for Missouri and posted a third straight round under par. He was the lone Tiger to do so.
Crockett posted rounds of 69, 68 and 71 and finished 8-under 208, tied for eighth.
Most of Crockett’s scoring came on the par-5s, playing the 12 holes 9 under and finishing second in par-5 scoring among individuals. MU was also the lowest scoring team on the par-5s, playing the holes 33 under.
“We talk about strategy all the time and teach strategy. I think our guys put in a lot of wedge work this week,” Hankins said. “So, when you lay up and you hit wedges close, you’re gonna make some putts.”
As a team, MU placed sixth, shooting 23-under 841, only three strokes behind third-place Michigan State.
“We did a really good job of just sticking in there and grinding,” Crockett said. “... And today, we had a really strong team performance (with) no one shooting over par.”
DJ Springer (3-under 213) finished 34th, Jack Lundin (2-under 214) placed 41st, and Dawson Meek (4-over 220) was 59th.
Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson competed as an individual and shot 3-over 219 to finish 58th.
Missouri returns to the green March 26-28 for Hootie at Bulls Bay in Awendaw, South Carolina. The Tigers are the defending champions of the event.