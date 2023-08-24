Aidan Shaw, center, jumps for the basket (copy)

Missouri forward Aidan Shaw, center, shoots a layup in front of Jordan Butler, left, Jesus Carralero Martin, right, and Anthony Robinson II on July 22 at Mizzou Arena.

 Caroline McCone/Missourian

Loyola (Maryland) released its 2023-24 schedule Thursday, and it includes a game against Missouri on Nov. 25 in Columbia.

The game will be the first meeting between the two programs.

