The first men’s collegiate team rankings of the spring season were updated by Golfweek on Sunday, and the Missouri men’s golf team was ranked in the Top 50, coming in at No. 37.
Missouri is one of 12 SEC teams to break the Top 50, and ranksNo. 10 among those qualifying teams.
The Tigers are coming off a fall season that saw the team take home two first-place team finishes at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate on Sept. 5-6 in Verona, New York, and at the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 29-31 in Mobile, Alabama. The Tigers also took second at the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate on Oct. 2-4 in Sugar Grove, Illinois.
Missouri’s first tournament of the spring begins Saturday at the Florida Gator Invitational.