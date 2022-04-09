Missouri men's golf is set to host the annual MU Tiger Invitational beginning Monday at The Club at Old Hawthorn. The Tigers come into the event as the reigning team champions after winning the 2021 tournament by seven strokes over Kansas State.
Seventeen teams are set to compete in the event including in-state opponents Missouri State and Kansas City.
All eight Missouri golfers will participate in the event with the team's top five making up the roster and three Tigers competing as individuals.
Jack Lundin, Yu-Ta Tsai, Jack Parker, Charlie Crockett, and Tommy Boone will make up the team scores.
Dawson Meek, Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson and Michael Terblanche will compete as individuals.
Missouri carries a lot of momentum into the week after putting together their best team performance of the spring at the Hootie at Bulls Bay in late March. As a team, the Tigers shared a four-way tie for first after finishing 20-under for the three-round event.
While the Tigers fell short in the four-team playoff, they still finished the week with a lot of team and individual success that was paced by Charlie Crockett's top-five individual finish after shooting 7 under for the event.
Jack Lundin finished one stroke behind Crockett at the Hootie and took home a share of seventh, which was Lundin's second consecutive top-15 finish individually.
Tee-off is set for 8:00 a.m. Monday with a shotgun start and two consecutive rounds to be played throughout the day. Final round action will be played on Tuesday.