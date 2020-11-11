Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Terez Hall
Hall was the fourth former Missouri player to make his debut in the 2020 season. The undrafted linebacker was signed to the New England Patriots’ practice squad last year but had not appeared in any games. In the Patriots’ 30-27 win over the New York Jets, Hall had one solo tackle and five assisted tackles. He played the majority of the Patriots’ snaps on defense with Ja’Whaun Bentley injured and out for the game.
While at Missouri, Hall had 186 total tackles and five passes defended.
Albert Okwuegbunam
Okwuegbunam’s rookie season has come to a close after he tore his ACL against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. In four games with the team, he caught 11 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown. He filled in nicely for the injured Noah Fant and continued to play a role in the offense when Fant returned.
Drew Lock
Lock’s comeback magic against the Chargers didn’t carry over into the Denver Broncos’ 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Broncos trailed 27-6. But in the fourth, Lock passed for two touchdowns and ran for another. He completed 25 of 48 passes for 313 yards, two passing touchdowns and one interception. This season, he has six passing touchdowns and six interceptions. The Broncos sit at 3-5 and will head to Las Vegas in Week 10 to take on the Raiders.
Markus Golden
Golden’s second stint with the Arizona Cardinals began against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He had his best game of the season, recording five total tackles, one sack and one pass defended. He sacked Tua Tagovailoa for a 6-yard loss in the second quarter. The eight-year NFL veteran has 2½ sacks and 15 combined tackles on the season.
Chase Daniel
With the Lions trailing 27-10 and Matthew Stafford in the locker room after a hit to the head, coach Matt Patricia turned to veteran quarterback Chase Daniel. In his first action of the season, Daniel completed 8 of 13 passes for 94 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His first drive began with promise after he completed a 28-yard pass to Danny Amendola. The next play, he threw a pick to Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith. He found tight end T.J. Hockenson for a 2-yard touchdown with under seven minutes to play in the game. If Stafford is unable to go Sunday, Daniel will make his first start of the year against the Washington Football Team.
Connor McGovern
Although McGovern was hobbled by a knee injury before the Jets’ showdown against the Patriots on Monday night, he played in all of the team’s snaps according to ProFootballReference. The Jets scored their second-highest point total of the season and will look for their first win of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers after a bye week.