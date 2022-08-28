With ten minutes to play on Sunday, Missouri had maintained a 1-0 lead over Omaha for the majority of the contest. The Tigers had dominated possession of the ball throughout the games entirety and looked to be on their way to a second consecutive victory and their third in four games.
In the 86th minute, Omaha was awarded a corner after having increased its offensive pressure late in the second half. Omaha's Cece Behrens found a way to the ball through a crowded penalty box and tied the game with a header that got past Missouri goalie Bella Hollenbach. The game would end in a 1-1 draw.
Offensive expectations for Missouri were high going into its Sunday afternoon matchup with Omaha. The Tigers came in off of an impressive 3-1 victory over Southern Illinois, where they produced three goals in a 15 minute span in the first half.
Omaha proved to be up to the task defensively, holding Missouri scoreless through the early portions of the first half.
The Tigers (2-1-1) broke through in the 17th minute when Milena Fischer buried a shot into the back post from just inside the penalty box. The goal was Fischer's first of the season to bring her point total to four after coming in with two assists in the early season.
Both teams played strong defense throughout the entirety of the half as neither side produced more than a handful of legitimate offensive chances.
Missouri freshman goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach continued to work with strong defensive support for the second consecutive game, facing no shots on target in the opening half. She picked up her one and only save in the second half.
Possession went the Tigers way throughout the majority of the contest, with Missouri outshooting Omaha 13-5 and taking 13 corners to Omaha's three.
Momentum seemed to switch to the favor of Omaha as the second half progressed. The Mavericks play style pushed into second gear and began sending more numbers forward on the offensive attack that ultimately led to the game-tying goal.
Missouri will return home for a big week ahead coming off two big momentum wins. The Tigers host No. 1 North Carolina on Thursday before gearing up for the Border Wars game next Sunday, when the Kansas Jayhawks travel to Columbia.