MU forward Kylee Simmons kicks the ball (copy)

MU forward Kylee Simmons plays a pass past a defender in a game against SEMO on Aug. 18 at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia. Missouri faced Omaha on Sunday, where the game ended in a 1-1 draw

 CARA PENQUITE/MISSOURIAN

With ten minutes to play on Sunday, Missouri had maintained a 1-0 lead over Omaha for the majority of the contest. The Tigers had dominated possession of the ball throughout the games entirety and looked to be on their way to a second consecutive victory and their third in four games. 

In the 86th minute, Omaha was awarded a corner after having increased its offensive pressure late in the second half. Omaha's Cece Behrens found a way to the ball through a crowded penalty box and tied the game with a header that got past Missouri goalie Bella Hollenbach. The game would end in a 1-1 draw.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism at the University of Missouri. You can reach me at cbswm9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

