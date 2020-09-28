The Missouri soccer team opened its season with a 4-1 loss Sunday at South Carolina.
The Tigers opened the scoring in the 11th minute, with Julissa Cisneros connecting on a free kick from about 20 yards out after drawing a foul just outside the penalty box.
The Gamecocks, though, tied at later in the half and added three second-half scores to pull away for the win.
In this season shortened by precautions related to the coronavirus, MU will play just an eight-game schedule, all against fellow Southeastern Conference foes. It's originally scheduled opener, on Sept. 19 at home against Florida, was postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases in the Gators program. The teams are working to reschedule.
The loss for Missouri brings an end to an eight-season streak of opening SEC play without a defeat.
The Tigers next play this upcoming Saturday, when they'll open their home campaign at 5 p.m. vs. Vanderbilt at Walton Soccer Stadium.