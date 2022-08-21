MU soccer falls to Ohio State 2-1

Ohio State's Talani Barnett tries to block Missouri's Kylee Simmons on Sunday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium. Ohio State took a one-goal lead into halftime, with both teams finding the back of the net once in the second half.
From left, Ohio State's Olivia Sensky, and Missouri players Klee Simmons, Bella Carrillo and Grace Pettet jump to win the ball Sunday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium. Missouri players and coaches said they believe there was a lot of growth despite the result.
Missouri volunteer assistant Mario Felix and players shout out suggestions from the sideline Sunday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium. “I think that we challenged a really good team and made it difficult to play against us at home,” Felix said.
Missouri players make a circle and hold each other after the game Sunday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium. “I wouldn’t say that we played our best, but Missouri presented a lot of challenges for us,” Ohio State head coach Lory Walker Hock said.
Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2022
Studying photojournalism and documentary
Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter
