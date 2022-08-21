 Skip to main content
MU soccer falls to Ohio State 2-1

Mizzou soccer lost 2-1 against Ohio State on Sunday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia. Ohio State opened the scoring in the first half and each team got one goal in the second half. 

“I'm happy that we found a way to win," Ohio State coach Lori Walker Hock said. "I wouldn't say that we played our best but Missouri presented a lot of challenges for us.”

Ohio State player Coley Sidloski blocks Mizzou player Keegan Good during the first half

Ohio State's Coley Sidloski blocks Missouri's Keegan Good during the first half Sunday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium. The Tigers will play Southern Illinois on Thursday. 
Bella Hollenbach kicks the ball

Missouri goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach punts the ball Sunday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium. Hollenbach recorded 7 saves.
Mizzou Jadyn Easley attempts to score

Missouri's Jadyn Easley fires a header as Ohio State players try to block the shot Sunday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium. The Buckeyes won 2-1.
Ohio State Talani Barnett tries to block Mizzou Kylee Simmons

Ohio State's Talani Barnett tries to block Missouri's Kylee Simmons on Sunday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium. Ohio State took a one-goal lead into halftime, with both teams finding the back of the net once in the second half.
Mizzou volunteer assistant Mario Felix and Mizzou players shout out suggestions

Missouri volunteer assistant Mario Felix and players shout out suggestions from the sideline Sunday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium. “I think that we challenged a really good team and made it difficult to play against us at home,” Felix said.
From left, Ohio State Olivia Sensky, and Mizzou players Klee Simmons, Bella

From left, Ohio State's Olivia Sensky, and Missouri players Klee Simmons, Bella Carrillo and Grace Pettet jump to win the ball Sunday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium. Missouri players and coaches said they believe there was a lot of growth despite the result.
Mizzou players make a circle and hold each other after the game

Missouri players make a circle and hold each other after the game Sunday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium. “I wouldn’t say that we played our best, but Missouri presented a lot of challenges for us,” Ohio State head coach Lory Walker Hock said.
