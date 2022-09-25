With under five minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Vanderbilt it looked as though Missouri soccer was going to walk away with a draw and a point. But a breakdown in the Tiger's back line on a Vanderbilt counter attack ultimately washed out any hopes Missouri had. The Commodores' Maddie Baker scored in the 87th minute to take a late lead, and Vanderbilt added another on a breakaway in the final seconds to walk away with a 2-0 win.
It's the second consecutive game where Missouri has given up a decisive late goal, after the Tigers conceded in the 86th minute of a 2-1 loss to to LSU on Thursday.
The Commodores' second goal came following arguably Missouri's best chance of the game. The Tigers had a corner kick with under thirty seconds to play and the ball trickled all the way to the goal line, but the referees agreed that the ball never crossed the line and no goal was given.
"We are right there and we get to decide how we respond," head coach Stefanie Golan said on Twitter postgame.
Missouri (4-5-1, 1-2) put just two of its eight shots on target, and didn't register its first shot until the 30th minute of the first half. Milena Fischer saw an opening from just outside the penalty box after Vanderbilt goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko came off her goal line, but the shot rang off the crossbar and out of play.
Both sides looked to create pressure from the wings and forced the goalkeepers to be on their mark. On two different occasions in the first half Missouri came close to finding the back of the net on corner kicks but Wojdelko came up with saves on both.
Vanderbilt narrowly missed out on taking a halftime lead when the ball fell to the foot of a Commodores forward in the penalty box, but Bella Hollenbach made a strong save to keep Missouri level.
Bella Carrillo came up with the play of the day for Missouri. Late in the game Carrillo trailed a Vanderbilt forward on a breakaway but fought hard to get back and made an important slide tackle to clear the ball.
After Vanderbilt dominated possession for most of the opening half, both sides played a much different style after the halftime break. The teams traded counter attacking opportunities but had trouble creating chances and space for shots.
Goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach had a busy day for Missouri and collected three saves.
The Tigers will return to action at 7 p.m. Friday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium when they host Mississippi State.