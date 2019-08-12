No. 3 Stanford junior Catarina Macario scored a hat trick and added three assists as the Cardinal beat Missouri soccer 7-0 in an exhibition match on Sunday at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium.
Missouri held Stanford scoreless in the first of the three 30-minute periods, but allowed six goals in the second. The final goal came on a Macario penalty kick in the third period.
Stanford outshot Missouri 28-5, with only three of the Tigers' shots finding the target.
Missouri's next match is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Colorado State.