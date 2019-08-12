No. 3 Stanford junior Catarina Macario scored a hat trick and added three assists as the Cardinal beat Missouri soccer 7-0 in an exhibition match on Sunday at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium. 

Missouri held Stanford scoreless in the first of the three 30-minute periods, but allowed six goals in the second. The final goal came on a Macario penalty kick in the third period. 

Stanford outshot Missouri 28-5, with only three of the Tigers' shots finding the target.  

Missouri's next match is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Colorado State. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Spring 2018 sports reporter. I am a sophomore studying business and sports journalism

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.