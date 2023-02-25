No. 24 Missouri softball embarked on its final day of the Mary Nutter Cathedral Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California, on Saturday, suffering a tight 6-4 loss to No. 22 Oregon before rallying to beat Long Beach State 9-0 by run rule.
The Tigers (12-4) led the Ducks until the bottom of the sixth inning, when KK Humphreys and pinch hitter Vallery Wong hit back-to-back solo home runs off MU starter Jordan Weber to take a 3-2 lead.
Oregon (11-3) added onto that advantage with three more runs in the sixth, capitalizing on a one-out error by Missouri infielder Kara Daly.
After a leadoff home run from Riley Frizell to begin the seventh inning, the Tigers added another run on an RBI single from Jenna Laird.
MU loaded the bases with only one out in the final inning, but Oregon pitcher Morgan Scott retired Julia Crenshaw and Katie Chester on six pitches to seal the victory for the Ducks.
Crenshaw and Alex Honnold each added RBI hits for the Tigers in the second inning.
With its late win over Long Beach State, Missouri came out of California with an above-.500 finish in the three-day event.
The Tigers lost in their third game of the classic Friday, falling 3-2 to Oregon State (6-8). MU entered the seventh inning leading by one run, but the Beavers scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to walk off on a Morgan Howey RBI single.
Missouri defeated BYU and Cal Poly in its opening-day action Thursday.
Vilches second in high jump at SEC Indoor Championships
Missouri track and field returned to competition for the final day of the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
After Day 2, the women’s team finished in 13th place with 14 points after starting the day in 11th. The men’s team also finished 13th with 11.25 points.
Senior Roberto Vilches was the lone Tiger on the podium Saturday night, finishing second in the men’s high jump after leaping 7 feet, 3 inches. The two-time Indoor All-American earned eight points for the men.
Just missing a podium finish by tiebreaker was sophomore Claudina Diaz, who placed fourth in the women’s high jump at 5-10¾. Diaz, along with LSU’s Morgan Smalls, both failed to leap over 6 feet. Smalls was rewarded with third for clearing the previous bar set at 5-9¾ in fewer attempts than Diaz. Diaz earned five points for the women.
In the women’s triple jump, senior Arianna Fisher leaped 44-2, placing fifth and earning five points.
After qualifying eighth Friday, junior Angus Beer finished in 4 minutes, 5.67 seconds, placing sixth in the men’s 1 mile and earning three points.
Senior Mitchell Small set a personal best in the men’s 3,000 meters, placing 11th in 8:10.10.
The Arkansas men’s and women’s teams swept, with both finishing in first with 100.25 and 130.5 points, respectively. For the men, 2023 is their fourth title in a row, while the women made it 11 in a row, with theri run beginning in 2012-13. This is the fourth year in a row Arkansas has swept the men’s and women’s SEC titles.
Missouri track and field next sends athletes to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the NCAA Indoor Championships, taking place March 10 and 11.
MU swim hosts SLU, Nebraska in Mizzou Qualifier
Missouri swim and dive held the first day of the Mizzou Qualifier at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia.
After the SEC Championships last week, the Tigers earned a combined total of 33 NCAA A and B cuts on Saturday.
Missouri swim and dive will return Sunday for the final day of the Mizzou Qualifier.
CC men defeat William Woods to advance to AMC final
Columbia College men’s basketball came back from being down seven points at the end of the first half to defeat William Woods 76-60 and secure its spot in the American Midwest Conference Tournament final.
Columbia (22-8, 12-4) struggled to find its footing in the first half, shooting just 9-29 from the field.
The second-half offense from the Cougars completely changed the outlook of the game, as they managed to get to the free-throw line 34 times.
Senior Tony Burks led the way, finishing the game 18-for-21 from the free-throw line with 32 points total by the end of the contest.
The standout player from the previous game, junior Marlon Allen, once again controlled the glass with 18 rebounds.
William Woods (15-13, 8-8) allowed 53 points in the second half and had four players with four or more personal fouls.
Columbia moves on to play in the AMC final against Central Baptist at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
CC women top Williams Baptist to reach AMC final
Columbia College women’s basketball defeated Williams Baptist 64-42 to punch its ticket to the AMC Tournament final.
The semifinal game saw Columbia (24-4, 18-2) and Williams Baptist (19-11, 14-6) both struggle on offense, shooting 30% and 23% from the field, respectively.
Columbia found itself up early, jumping out to a 13-point lead by the end of the first half, and never let it go.
The Cougars were led in scoring by sophomore Mallory Shetley and junior Allison Stiers, who both scored 11 points on the night.
The final challenge for Columbia will be a final matchup against Missouri Baptist at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Southwell Complex in Columbia.
CC baseball picks up a pair of wins in Rube Foster Classic
Columbia College baseball notched back-to-back victories in the Rube Foster Classic in Baldwin City, Kansas, defeating Northwestern College (Iowa) 6-0 and Baker (Kansas) 3-1.
Sophomore pitcher Bryce Taylor shined for the Cougars (12-1) in the opening game, throwing a two-hit shutout. Taylor recorded eight strikeouts and walked only one batter in seven innings of work.
Freshman Tyler Renn led the charge offensively for Columbia against Northwestern (0-6), tallying three hits and three RBI. Renn picked up a pair of those with a two-run double in a five-run second inning for the Cougars.
Freshman Reece Clapp, a Rock Bridge graduate, nearly replicated Taylor’s effort in the team’s second game. Clapp carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before allowing an RBI triple to sophomore infielder Peyton Lewis. He also tallied nine strikeouts and allowed the lone hit.
Sophomore Cayden Nicoletto added to a 1-0 Columbia lead with an RBI single in the third inning. He added an insurance run in the sixth with a solo home run. Nicoletto was one of three Cougars — Devyn Lopez and Braden Desonia as well — to have two hits against Baker (4-6).
The Rube Foster Classic comes to an end Sunday, and Columbia College is set to face Doane at 10:30 a.m. followed by Saint Mary (Kansas) at 1 p.m.
CC bowling earns No. 4 seed
Columbia College women’s bowling competed in the NAIA Unaffiliated Group Tournament qualifying round in Belton, scoring 3,392 points to place fourth in the seeding.
The Cougars will begin a double-elimination tournament Sunday, facing No. 5 Missouri Baptist in the first round. If Columbia wins, it will challenge the winner of No. 1 Ottawa and No. 8 St. Mary’s in the quarterfinals.
Ottawa led the scoring with 3,728 points among a group of eight teams from the American Midwest Conference, Great Plains Athletic Conference and Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The winner of the tournament receives an automatic bid to the NAIA Bowling Championships.