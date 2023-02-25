No. 24 Missouri softball embarked on its final day of the Mary Nutter Cathedral Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California, on Saturday, suffering a tight 6-4 loss to No. 22 Oregon before rallying to beat Long Beach State 9-0 by run rule.

The Tigers (12-4) led the Ducks until the bottom of the sixth inning, when KK Humphreys and pinch hitter Vallery Wong hit back-to-back solo home runs off MU starter Jordan Weber to take a 3-2 lead.

