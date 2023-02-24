Alex Honnold Mug

Alex Honnold

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri softball ended its eight-game winning streak Friday, falling to Oregon State 3-2 on the second day of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California. 

 

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

