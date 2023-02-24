Missouri softball ended its eight-game winning streak Friday, falling to Oregon State 3-2 on the second day of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.
The No. 21 Tigers (11-3) had difficulty finding their way around the basepaths, but they managed to string a couple hits together in the fourth inning.
Alex Honnold tripled to right field and came home on a Julia Crenshaw RBI double to give Missouri a one-run lead.
The Tigers put another on the board in the fifth inning thanks to a triple by junior first baseman Riley Frizell and a sacrifice fly from Kelsee Mortimer.
Oregon State (5-6) answered in the bottom half, when Frankie Hammoude homered over the center field fence.
Junior pitcher Laurin Krings was able to keep the Beavers at bay in the sixth, striking out a batter with the bases loaded to save the inning.
Missouri could not score in its last chance at bat and a string of Oregon State hits in the bottom of the seventh scored two runs to win the game.
The Tigers play two more games Saturday in the final day of the classic. They will face No. 24 Oregon at 5 p.m. and Long Beach State at 7:30 p.m.
Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.
