No. 24/23 Missouri softball evened its games again on Day 2 of the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational, clobbering Maine 10-0 but falling to Tulsa in a close 6-5 contest Saturday afternoon.
Missouri (14-6) run-ruled Maine in five innings, scoring the majority of its unanswered runs in the fifth inning in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Sophomore Julia Crenshaw kicked off the lethal inning with a single to left field.
Riley Frizell walked, and sophomore Kara Daly knocked an RBI single up the middle, scoring Crenshaw. A fly-out RBI by Chantice Phillips then scored Frizell and allowed Daly to slide into third base.
Maddie Gallagher singled to center field, scoring Daly.
The Tigers would then load the bases before Rock Bridge High School alum Maddie Snider delivered a 3-RBI triple to extended Missouri's lead to 10.
Maine (4-8) failed to post anything and ended the game early due to run rule.
Tigers stumble to Tulsa
Missouri's matchup against Tulsa seesawed as both teams repeatedly exchanged the lead throughout the game. Although Daly slammed two home runs over the fence, the Tigers were unable to pull it together.
Missouri was first on the board, snatching the lead in the third inning thanks to Daly's first homer, a two-run shot to left field.
Although Missouri scored another in the fourth, Tulsa (8-9) answered with three runs of its own and tied the game.
The game was tied at 5 heading into the seventh, and another Daly home run gave Missouri a one-run lead.
Laurin Krings — Missouri's third pitcher of the game — was unable to keep Tulsa off the scoreboard, and a couple of base hits toppled the Tigers.
Tulsa's Abby Jones hit a 2-RBI single, clinching the shock win for the Golden Hurricane.
Missouri is 2-2 in the tournament and faces Tulsa again at 1 p.m. Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.