Missouri softball's first home game of the season, against Kent State, has had play suspended until 2 p.m. Saturday. Friday's game against Drake has also been pushed back, now scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Prior to suspension, the Tigers had taken a commanding 15-0 lead over the Golden Flashes in the third inning. Before the inning was wrapped up, umpires called players in with two outs on the bottom of the third.
Missouri's other games, an additional game against Drake and two against Iowa State, remain at their originally scheduled times.