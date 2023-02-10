Missouri tennis lost 4-0 to Illinois at Vetta Sunset in Sappington on Friday, ending the Tigers three-game winning streak.
The Fighting Illini won the doubles point by taking the first two matches, and the third match was unfinished.
In singles, Illinois continued to cruise, as Megan Heuser defeated Emelie Schwarte 6-2, 6-4, and Josie Frazier defeated Gabriela Martinez by the same score. Illinois secured the clinching third point when Kasia Treiber topped Inah Canete 6-4, 6-4.
MU's Mae Canete and Laura Masic did not finish their matches, but both were tied one set each with Illinois.
Missouri returns to the court for a doubleheader against South Dakota at 9 a.m. next Friday in Kansas City.
MU track and field returns from week off
Missouri track and field was back in action after an off-week as it competed in two separate meets in the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee, and the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Graduate student Sydney Oberdiek set a personal-best of 20.92 meters in the women's weight throw open, placing first. This came after she finished runner-up at the Hawkeye Invitational on Jan. 14.
In the men’s weight throw open, Battle product Sam Innes placed ninth with a mark of 18.59.
Senior Isabelle Christiansen set the pace for Missouri in the women’s mile, finishing first in her heat and placing 17th overall with a time of 4 minutes, 45.49 seconds.
For the men’s mile, graduate student Jacob Ridderhoff finished second in his heat and placed 13th overall with a time of 4:04.05.
After placing second in his heat, senior Jayson Ashford finished fourth in the men's 200 with a time of 21.43 seconds.
At the Don Kirby Elite Invitational, senior Roberto Vilches placed second in high jump, leaping over 2.16 before failing at 2.19.
Sophomore Claudina Diaz placed fifth in the women’s high jump, clearing a mark of 1.77.
After posting a school record in the 60-meter hurdles at the Texas Tech Open, freshman Isabella Sokolova finished 27th in long jump at 5.68.
Missouri will finish off both meets Saturday, with athletes competing in the 60 hurdles, 800, 3000, 4x400, triple jump, and shot put.
CC starts season with back-to-back losses
No. 16 Columbia College softball lost both of its season-opening games Friday at the NAIA Winter Invitational in Allen, Texas. The Cougars lost 2-1 to No. 3 University of Science and Arts.
Columbia (0-2) took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, as Tasia Green hit a two-out single to score Athena Wheeler. The Cougars were held to four total hits in the game thanks to USAO pitcher Abi Gregory.
Columbia held the lead until a two-run home run from Tyler Trott gave the Drovers a 2-1 lead.
The Cougars couldn't bounce back in their second game, falling to top-ranked Oklahoma City University 10-2.
Columbia next faces Texas Wesleyan University at 10 a.m. Saturday and Northwest University at 12:30 p.m. Saturday as it continues competition in the NAIA Winter Invitational in Allen, Texas.
Cougars compete in Gorilla Classic
Columbia College track and field sent athletes to Pittsburg, Kansas, for the Gorilla Classic on Friday.
Junior Jada O'Donnell finished 21st in 18 minutes, 50.31 seconds in the women's 5,000-meter run for her heat, landing 45th overall.
The Cougars return Saturday for the second and final day of the event.