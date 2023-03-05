No. 6 Georgia (8-3, 2-0 SEC) dismantled Missouri (9-5, 0-2 SEC) 4-0 on Sunday. The loss was MU's fourth straight.
The Bulldogs captured the doubles point with 6-2 and 6-0 victories.
In singles, Missouri did not fare any better. No. 6 Lea Ma defeated Mae Canete 6-2, 6-1, and No. 76 Mell Reasco topped Emelie Schwarte 6-2, 6-3. No. 78 Anastasiia Lopata secured the match-clinching point by defeating Inah Canete 6-3, 6-1.
The Bulldogs also led in the three unfinished matches.
The Bulldogs' win was career No. 800 for legendary Georgia coach Jeff Wallace. He is only the second women's tennis coach to reach that milestone.
Missouri's next match is against LSU on Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Columbia College baseball drops fourth straight
Columbia baseball continues a four-game losing streak after falling to Olivet Nazarene University 5-4.
It was another heartbreaking loss for the Cougars, who once again found themselves leading near the end of the game before giving up three runs in the seventh to lose.
Columbia (12-5) started the game down after Olivet Nazarene junior Garret Mooney hit a single to bring Taylor Steig home for a run.
Cayden Nicoletto hit a two-run home run in the fourth to left field to give the Cougars the lead. Nicoletto has now hit a home run in back-to-back games, scoring the only run in the Cougars’ 2-1 loss to MidAmerica Nazarene University.
In the bottom of the fourth , Oliver Nazarene evened the score after a home run into left field by junior catcher Geon Yoon.
Columbia once again took control of the game, with two home runs in the sixth inning coming from freshman Tyler Renn and junior Brayden McGinnis.
In the bottom of the seventh , Olivet Nazarene junior Kai Hudson hit a game-winning three-run home run to win the game 5-4.
The Cougars look to bounce back Monday, as they face Saint Xavier University and Central Methodist University at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.
CC softball splits final games of Gulf Shores Invitational
Columbia College went 1-1 on the final day of the Gulf Shores Invitational in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
In their first game of the day, the Cougars defeated Saint Xavier 3-2.
Sophomore Suzanna Shanks put the Cougars on the board in the third with a two-run homer to take the lead. After Saint Xavier tied it in the top of the fourth, junior Emily King blasted a solo shot in the bottom half to retake the lead. Columbia held on to its 3-2 lead, not allowing Saint Xavier to score in the final three innings.
The Cougars ended the tournament with a matchup against LSU-Alexandria, falling 4-2.
The game was all tied up at two apiece heading into the sixth inning before LSU-Alexandria pulled away. LSU-Alexandria freshman Jillian Howell hit a two-run home run in the sixth, giving the Generals a late lead. The Cougars were unable to score in the seventh.
Columbia next travels to Quincy, Illinois to face Quincy University in a doubleheader, with games at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, respectively.
Stephens softball loses back-to-back games to Clarke
Stephens softball lost two straight against Clarke University on Sunday at Battle High School.
The Stars fell to Clarke 5-0 and 3-1 in their doubleheader.
Stephens (4-10) could not gain any advantage in the first game, as Clarke took complete control and swept the Stars.
In the second game, Clarke scored the first two runs. The Stars scored theironly run of the game in the fourth inning, before Clarke scored another run for the final victory.
Stephens takes on Southwest Baptist University in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at Battle High School.