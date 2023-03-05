No. 6 Georgia (8-3, 2-0 SEC) dismantled Missouri (9-5, 0-2 SEC) 4-0 on Sunday. The loss was MU's fourth straight.

The Bulldogs captured the doubles point with 6-2 and 6-0 victories.

  Sports reporter, Fall 2022

  Sports reporter, spring 2023

    Studying sports journalism

    Reach me at alh763@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

