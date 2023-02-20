 Skip to main content
MU Tigers beat the Auburn Tigers in gymnastics

MU Tigers beat the Auburn Tigers with 197.450 to 196.550 on Sunday. The team performed to their best abilities, winning them the meet. Sophomore Jocelyn Moore achieved her first perfect ten in her career. The team faced off against Auburn University who houses Olympic medalist Sunisa Lee. Lee won the gold medal all round in 2020 after competing.

Alonna Kratzer finishes her floor routine

Alonna Kratzer finishes her floor routine Sunday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. The Tigers defeated Auburn with a new season-high score of 197.450 to 196.550.
Alisa Sheremeta holds herself up

Alisa Sheremeta holds herself up on the uneven bars Sunday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Sheremeta stood out during the night with her floor and beam routine.
Jocelyn Moore hugs a teammate

MU gymnast Jocelyn Moore hugs a teammate after scoring a perfect 10 on vault Sunday at the Hearnes Center. She is the second athlete in MU history to achieve the feat.
Sunisa Lee prepares to flip on the beam

Auburn gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee prepares to flip on the beam Sunday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Lee fell during her beam routine.
Amari Celestine yells in excitement after nailing a pass

Amari Celestine yells in excitement after nailing a pass on the vault Sunday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Celestine won the meet for the Tigers with her ending floor routine.
