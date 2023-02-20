MU Tigers beat the Auburn Tigers in gymnastics

MU Tigers beat the Auburn Tigers with 197.450 to 196.550 on Sunday. The team performed to their best abilities, winning them the meet. Sophomore Jocelyn Moore achieved her first perfect ten in her career. The team faced off against Auburn University who houses Olympic medalist Sunisa Lee. Lee won the gold medal all round in 2020 after competing.
Elizabeth Pruitt is a photo editor for the Missourian. She is in her last year at the University of Missouri studying photojournalism. Pruitt was drawn to the limitless possibilities of photography. She hopes to capture meaningful moments and tell the stories of those whose voices get lost in the sea of journalism. She enjoys working with Arts & Culture and entertainment beats but is willing to try new things to advance her skills.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.