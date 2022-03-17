MU women's basketball bows out in first round of WNIT

Missed opportunities have been the theme of Missouri women’s basketball’s season, especially at home.
On Feb. 13, Missouri faced a four-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter against Arkansas, turning into a double-digit loss.
Feb. 24 the scenario was the same against Kentucky. A one-point deficit entering the final period ending up as a blowout loss.
A first-round WNIT matchup against Drake brought a fresh start and an opportunity to buck that trend. Aijha Blackwell’s tremendous fourth quarter turned a five-point deficit into a chance at an overtime victory.
However, in the spirit of the season, the Tigers fell short 83-78 as the Bulldogs got double-digit contributions from four players to pull out the victory at Mizzou Arena.
The loss ends MU’s season with an 18-13 record.
Coach Robin Pingeton thought the most difficult part of the loss was everything that went into MU’s preparation.
“We had such an incredible eight days of practice,” Pingeton said. “It felt like the team we had in November and December.”
One of the downfalls of Missouri’s season was its inability to come out of the gates hot. The Tigers often found themselves in double-digit holes before fighting to bring themselves back in the game.
That wasn’t the case Thursday.
Drake opening the game in a 2-3 zone allowed MU to find their spots from beyond the 3-point line and in the paint. Hayley Frank and Blackwell were able to get Missouri out to an 11-point lead before the first media timeout.
Blackwell — who made her first start since Feb. 13 against Arkansas — had a solid first half with eight points and four rebounds in the first 20 minutes.
The second quarter exposed another one of Missouri’s bad habits — scoring droughts.
For the first 3:30 of the second quarter, the Tigers were held scoreless as the ball stopped moving offensively. In total, MU was only able to score seven points as Drake climbed its way back into the game.
“I thought we had good looks,” Pingeton said. “I thought we settled for 3s when they weren’t falling and could have attacked a little more.
“We needed to play more north and south rather than east and west.”
Drake — which makes 7.2 triples a game — used the deep ball to take the lead going into the locker room. Junior Megan Meyer led the way for the Bulldogs with eight first-half points.
Shooting woes continued to plague Missouri in the third quarter, as the Tigers couldn’t buy a bucket from downtown.
Instead, they turned to attacking the paint.
When going inside the arc, Missouri shot 66% from the field versus shooting0 of 5 from 3-point range. MU, at one point, missed 14 consecutive long-range attempts as a team.
While Missouri was struggling from deep, it felt like that was the only way Drake could find a bucket. The Bulldogs knocked down four 3-pointers in the third quarter, with three of them coming from Sarah Beth Gueldner.
Offense took center stage in the final quarter, as the two teams combined for 49 points before heading to overtime. Drake’s balance won out with four players scoring at least 15 points, led by 22 from Maddie Petersen. The Tigers did a nice job of shutting down former MU player Grace Berg. She came into the game averaging 11.8 points per game but was held to four on seven shots.
While the loss is a disappointment for Missouri, Tigers fans have to be excited about the future of Izzy Higginbottom. The freshman guard scored 14 points including a huge 3-pointer that brought Drake’s lead down to one in overtime.
The potentially-bright future doesn’t brighten up anything at the moment for the Tigers.
“We’re definitely not satisfied with how the season ended up,” said Hayley Frank, who scored 11 points Thursday. “It’s just using this year to fuel my fire and stay motivated this off-season.”
Pingeton echoed that sentiment as the Tigers turn toward the offseason.
“We’ve got to keep working.”