Missouri completed its third round of the SEC Championships on Friday and finished in 14th place.
The Tigers shot 57-over 921 for the event and finished 34 shots off the pace of the top eight. The qualifying top eight team scores will play two days of match play Saturday and Sunday. No. 20 Auburn leads the field heading into the weekend after shooting even-par over the last three days.
Sophia Yoemans was the most consistent golf for Missouri throughout the week, finishing in a tie for 12th after shooting 2-over 218.
Emily Staples and Brianne Bolden both shot 233 to tie for 57th.
Four shots behind the pair, Noelle Beijer finished in 64th after posting a tournament score of 237.
Keagan Dunn, who only competed in two of the three rounds for Missouri, finished in 70th.
Columbia College baseball falls to William Woods
Columbia College baseball dropped its first game in nearly a month after losing the series opener against William Woods 5-2. The loss ended the Cougars' 12-game win streak.
The game was knotted up at one early before William Woods (23-11, 10-3 American Midwest Conference) tagged Columbia starter Bryce Taylor for three runs on three hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in the third inning. Taylor gave up five runs on seven hits int 6⅔ innings and would take the loss to move to 4-2 on the season.
Columbia (30-6, 10-3) outhit the Owls 9-8, but William Woods starter Ryan Long limited the Cougars to just two extra-base hits to limit the damage. Columbia had three hitters with multiple knocks, including third baseman Braden Desonia, who went 2-3 with two walks.
Columbia will look to rebound against the Owls in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Atkins field in Columbia.