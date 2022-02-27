Missouri women's golf wrapped up its weekend at Florida State on Sunday with a final-round team score of 307.
The Tigers, who bounced between 10th and 12th place all weekend, finished 11th in the team leaderboard and five shots off Mercer in 10th.
Emily Staples bounced back from a tough second round with Missouri's second-best individual score of the weekend in the final round, posting a 1-over 73 Sunday.
Staples tied for 41st individually with a tournament score of 232.
Brianne Bolden shot a final round 77 for a share of 55th.
Sophia Yoemans played steady golf Friday and Saturday but struggled in her final round. Yoemans posted four double-bogeys that contributed to a final round score 86 to bring her tournament score to 238.
Yoemans finished in a tie for 60th.
Martina Munoz shot a final round 83 and finished in a tie for 67th after a tournament total of 244 in her spring season debut.
Strong two day surge land Beijer in top 20
After a strong recovery round Saturday, Noelle Beijer continued her resurgence into Sunday where she shot a final round 74.
Beijer, who at one point sat in a tie for 52nd, worked her way into the top 20 individually with a share of 18th.
Missouri returns to tournament play March 18-20 in Tucson, Arizona, at the Mountain View Collegiate.