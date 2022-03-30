Missouri women’s golf posted its best round score of the event on Wednesday at the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate at True Blue Golf Course in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, but that didn’t stop them from dropping one spot to sixth place on the final team leaderboard.
The Tigers posted a final-round 13-over 301 to finish the three-round event 45 over. Charleston Southern leapfrogged MU after beating its final-round score by 11 strokes.
Missouri had top 30 individual finishes from Noelle Beijer, Sophia Yoemans and Brianne Bolden.
For the third event in a row Beijer finished with Missouri’s best score after posting 11-over 227 to finish the Golfweek AGT Collegiate in a tie for 21st. Beijer’s top-25 finish is her third straight of the spring season.
Yoemans shot a final round 2-over 74 and finished with a share of 23rd for the event with a tournament score of 228. Her 2-under play on par 5s was good for third best in the event.
Brianne Bolden and Emily Staples both shot final-round 77s with Bolden finishing in a tie for 26th and Staples a tie for 32nd.
Martina Munoz participated in her second event of the spring and finished in a tie for 59th after posting 238.
Keagan Dunn competed as the team‘s individual and finished in a tie for 78th.
Coastal Carolina took home team first place at the event after finishing 7 over to beat out Incarnate Word by four strokes. Incarnate Word‘s Ellen Nicholas shared the individual title with the Chanticleers’ Tiffany Arafi at 4 under..
Missouri will return to play April 13-17 at the SEC Championships.