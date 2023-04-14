Missouri shot a final round of 16-over 304 and finished 14th at the SEC Women's Golf Championship at Greystone Golf & Country Club on Friday in Birmingham, Alabama. The Tigers shot 63-over 927 in three rounds of stroke play.
MU did not finish in the top eight of the stroke play and will be cut from the field as the format switches to match play Saturday and Sunday.
Freshman Jade Zamora shot the low round of the day for MU. A 2-over 74 moved Zamora to 17 over for the tournament and into a tie for 55th.
Sky Sload (75), Melanie Walker (77) and Kate Bibby (78) were the other scorers for Missouri. Emily Staples shot 79, but her score was dropped from Missouri's team score.
Bibby finished as the top individual for the Tigers in a tie for 53rd. Staples tied Zamora in 55th, and Walker tied for 59th.
This tournament concludes MU's season.
MU tennis suffers its eighth straight loss to No. 40 Arkansas.
In its final Southeastern Conference match, Missouri tennis fell to No. 40 Arkansas 4-2 at the Country Club of Missouri. The loss marks the eighth straight for Missouri (10-15, 1-12 SEC).
Arkansas (12-10, 6-7 SEC) secured the doubles point, winning the second and third matches both by a 6-3 margin.
In the singles matches, the Tigers picked up a win by junior Mae Canete 7-5, 6-0 over the Razorbacks’ Kelly Keller. Of the other four singles matches, three went to a deciding third set, with MU’s Andrea Artimedi winning 7-5 in the decider.
However, Arkansas won the three remaining matches, with Caroli Gomez-Alonso defeating MU’s Emelie Schwarte 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, and Indianna Spink defeating Inah Canete 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
Morgan Cross claimed the final point for the Razorbacks after defeating Romary Cardenas 6-2, 6-0.
MU tennis returns for a doubleheader at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday against Saint Louis at the Country Club of Missouri for its final tune up before SECs.
MU grabs five podium finishes in Day 3 of Mt. Sac Relays
After the third day of competition, Missouri track and field earned five podium finishes in the Mt. Sac Relays in Walnut, California.
Graduate student Kaia Harris had the Tigers' only victory of the day in the collegiate shot put with a toss of 184 feet, 5 inches.
Missouri also collected a pair of third-place finishes in the women's javelin. Senior Atina Kamasi finished third in the collegiate competition with a toss of 162-0. In the elite section, graduate student Sophia Rivera also earned the bronze after throwing the javelin 178-0.
On the track, freshman Dan Brookling led the Tigers in the men's 1,500-meter race, finishing second in 3 minutes, 47.04 seconds. Fellow freshmen Ethan Lee and Alessandro Lotta also recorded top-10 finishes in the race, finishing fifth and ninth, respectively.
Senior Jayson Ashford earned a second place finish in the men's 200 after crossing the line in 20.99.
The Tigers return to action for Day 4 of the Mt. Sac Relays on Saturday.
Columbia baseball takes two games against Central Baptist
Columbia College baseball played and won both games of a doubleheader against Central Baptist College, winning by 7-6 and 12-1.
The Cougars have been on a hot streak as of late, extending their winning streak to eight games.
Columbia came out of the gates early in Game 1, scoring four runs in the first two innings. The Mustangs crawled their way back to within a run, but the Cougars rallied for three runs in the sixth to put the game away.
Junior Dan Fick started on the mound for the first game and gave up the most runs of any of his starts this season, allowing five runs in 6⅓ innings. Despite this, Fick still earned the win, bringing his record on the season to 7-0.
In the second game, sophomore Bryce Taylor had a solid performance. Taylor pitched 6⅔ innings and only allowed one run.
The Cougars were helped on the plate by sophomore Cayden Nicoletto, who hit home runs in both games.
Columbia will play one more game against Central Baptist, looking to sweep the series. That game will take place on Saturday at 12 p.m.
CC track and field competes at UCM Mule Relays
Columbia College track and field competed at the UCM Mule Relays in Warrensburg.
The men’s team finished 12th with 9½ points, while the women’s team finished 17th with 11 points.
Freshman Grant Erisman placed third in the men’s long jump after his leap of 22 feet, 5¼ inches.
The women’s 4x100-meter relay team finished second in 50.43 seconds.
Next Saturday, CC track and field travels to Canton for the Wildcat Open.
Columbia softball splits series against Williams Baptist
Columbia College softball played a doubleheader against Williams Baptist College, with each team winning one game. Columbia won the first game 6-5, but lost the second game 8-0.
The first game was competitive throughout, with the lead changing several times. The Cougars had a stellar fifth inning, scoring three runs and taking the lead.
In the second game, Columbia struggled at the plate. The Cougars only tallied three hits through the entire game.
Columbia now looks ahead to their next doubleheader, this time against Stephens College. Those games will take place on Friday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively.
Stephens softball loses both doubleheader games against Central Baptist
Stephens softball were swept in its home doubleheader against Central Baptist College.
The Stars (15-22) managed only three runs across the 17 innings across the doubleheader, losing 5-3 and 9-0 to the Mustangs (26-16).
Central Baptist and Stephens were tied at 2-2 heading to the ninth in the first game. The Mustangs put up three runs in the top half of the ninth and held Stephens to one run in the bottom half to preserve the win.
In the second game, the Mustangs put up nine runs in the first two innings, while holding the Stars to just one hit across six innings of play.
Stephens softball next plays against Hannibal-LaGrange University at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Hannibal.