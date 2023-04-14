Missouri shot a final round of 16-over 304 and finished 14th at the SEC Women's Golf Championship at Greystone Golf & Country Club on Friday in Birmingham, Alabama. The Tigers shot 63-over 927 in three rounds of stroke play.

MU did not finish in the top eight of the stroke play and will be cut from the field as the format switches to match play Saturday and Sunday.

