Missouri women’s golf posted the second-lowest score of the day — 1-under 287 — to finish third in the FAU Paradise Invitational on Tuesday in Boca Raton, Florida. The Tigers shot 2 under for the tournament, two strokes behind second-place Nebraska and 27 strokes behind champion Vanderbilt.

Freshman Melanie Walker led the Tigers’ climb up the leaderboard in Round 3 with the individual low score of the day, signing for a 4-under 68. She made five birdies in the final round, including three in a row on holes 12-14. Walker finished 14th individually and shot 1 under for the tournament.

  Sports reporter, Fall 2022

  Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian.

