With hundreds of Missouri high school wrestlers competing in the state tournament less than a half-mile away at Mizzou Arena, the Tigers will have an opportunity to cap off their season with an upset victory.
No. 24 Missouri plays host to No. 19 Iowa State on Senior Day and will honor 11 athletes for its final home bout of the season. The Tigers enter the dual coming off of a win against SIU-Edwardsville on the road last week. The Cyclones come in having won four Big 12 contests in a row.
The Tigers do not have any matchups listed as “or,” signaling that the lineup they announced on Wednesday is set.
One of the most anticipated matchups on Saturday is No. 4 Brock Mauller against No. 8 Jarrett Degen or Ryan Leisure. Mauller has not lost since Dec. 29 and this could be his third top ten match in February.
Iowa State’s top ranked wrestler, No. 3 David Carr, is listed as an or, but would face off against Jarrett Jacques . The redshirt freshman has only lost one match all season while Jacques has lost two straight.
There is a possibility that Saturday will feature four top 20 matchups in total at the 133, 149, 174 and 184 pound weight classes.
At halftime, Missouri volunteer assistant coach Dom Bradley will face off against Youssif Hemida, a former Maryland wrestler, in preparation for the United States Olympic Trials this April.