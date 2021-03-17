No. 5 Missouri is set to compete in the NCAA wrestling championship, which will take place from Thursday through Saturday in St. Louis.
The last time NCAAs were held in St. Louis — in 2015-16 — the Tigers returned home with a fifth-place finish. The 2014-15 season also ended in St. Louis, and the Tigers ended that tournament with a fourth-place finish.
Ten Tigers are competing this weekend with the hopes of not only team titles, but individual ones as well.
“My expectation is for all of them to get on the podium,” Missouri coach Brian Smith said. “I want some national champions in there and I want them to be great.”
Even with 10 qualifiers, MU still has a total of five wrestlers who have never competed in a national championship. Strength in numbers will be a key component to the trophy run. The Tigers are tied with Iowa as the programs with the most participants in this year’s tournament, sitting at 10 wrestlers each.
Based on seeding alone, MU already has six wrestlers who are likely to qualify for All-American status. If those wrestlers finish at or above their current seeding in their respective weight classes, they’ll return to mid-Missouri as a All-Americans.
125 Pounds: Noah Surtin
Surtin enters the tournament as the Mid-American Conference runner up. For most of the year, the sophomore has been the backup to redshirt junior Connor Brown. After a leg injury to Brown ahead of the MAC Championships, Surtin filled in and qualified for NCAAs.
He’s slotted in at the No. 18 seed in his class and will compete against No. 15 seed Patrick McKee of Minnesota. The sophomore is 8-6 this season.
133 Pounds: Matthew Schmitt
The West Virginia transfer has made an immediate impact at MU, posting a 10-1 record this season.
The redshirt junior won his first MAC title this season and is a No. 6 seed in this year’s NCAAs. He’ll compete against No. 27 seed Jacob Allen of Navy in the championships. Allen comes into the tournament with an 8-5 record.
141 Pounds: Allan Hart
Although he qualified for NCAAs, the sophomore’s third-place finish at this year’s MAC championships was a peg lower than his second-place finish in 2019-20. Prior to the MAC semifinals, Hart was undefeated. He’s also beaten multiple top-10 ranked wrestlers this season.
He is the No. 6 seed in his weight class this year, and will go up against No. 27 seed Angelo Martinoni of California State-Bakersfield.
Former Missouri 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman is the No. 1 seed for Iowa, although he and Hart are on opposite sides of the bracket. Should they meet, it’d be for the championship in their weight class.
149 Pounds: Brock Mauller
Mauller last became an All-American in the 2018-2019 season and he boasts an undefeated record heading into this year’s NCAAs.
He’s the highest-seeded Tiger in this year’s tournament as the No. 3 seed, and appears confident he’ll be crowned a champion by the weekend’s end.
“I don’t think anybody in my bracket can really stop me from winning this national title,” Mauller said. “It’s a tough, tough tournament, but if I wrestle, I believe I’m the best wrestler in the country. I think I can make it happen.”
The only wrestlers with higher seeds in Mauller’s class are No. 2 Austin O’Connor, a redshirt junior out of North Carolina, and No. 1 Sammy Sasso, a redshirt sophomore at Ohio State.
Sasso comes into the tournament with a 12-0 record, and 36-3 career record. Although the tournament was canceled last season, he earned the No. 3 seed in the 2019-20 NCAAs.
O’Connor finished third place in the 2018-19 NCAAs and boasts a career 87-10 record.
Mauller will start the tournament against No. 30 seed and Cleveland State wrestler Marcus Robinson.
157 Pounds: Jarrett Jacques
This is the second time Jacques has qualified for the national tournament, after qualifying as a No. 14 seed in his weight class a year ago.
The junior and Columbia native is the No. 7 seed in this year’s 157-pound class, and he’ll wrestle No. 27 seed Johnny Lovett of Central Michigan, who is 8-3 this season.
165 Pounds: Keegan O’Toole
O’Toole has a chance to be one of few true freshman All-Americans in Missouri wrestling history.
The Hartland, Wisconsin, native bumped up to 165 pounds earlier in the season and as a No. 6 seed, will start this year’s championships with a matchup against No. 27 seed Jake Silverstein of Rider.
174 Pounds: Peyton Mocco
Peyton Mocco finished the MAC championships as a runner-up in the 174 weight class, and is a No. 10 seed at the NCAAs.
One of his toughest matches of the tournament could be his very first. He‘ll kick off the tournament wrestling No. 23 Anthony Mantalona of Oklahoma.
184 Pounds: Jeremiah Kent
The Hickman High School product comes into NCAAs with just one loss this season, losing in the MAC finals.
As the No. 9 seed, he will spar withNo. 24 Rocky Jordan of Ohio State, who’s 5-8 this year, in the first round of the tournament.
197 Pounds: Rocky Elam
Rocky Elam, a true freshman, goes into the tournament at 11-0. He is also the younger brother of heavyweight Zach Elam.
As the No. 7 seed, Rocky Elam will begin the tournament against Oklahoma’s Jake Woodley, a No. 26 seed.
285 Pounds: Zach Elam
The older Elam will be the Tigers’ lone heavyweight presence at this year’s national tournament, and after qualifying for NCAAs a year ago, this will be his first time competing.
He comes into the tournament with a 10-4 record and will be the No. 11 seed, going up against No. 22 seed Brandon Metz of North Dakota State.