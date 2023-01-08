Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat is reportedly entering the transfer portal just five days after announcing his return to the Tigers, according to a report by Max Olson of The Athletic.
Jeffcoat announced Tuesday via his Twitter account that he would be returning for a fifth and final season in Columbia. The tweet has since been deleted.
As a redshirt senior in 2022, Jeffcoat saw decreased production compared to previous seasons, registering just 20 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. Jeffcoat was a first team SEC honoree in 2020 after recording a career-high six sacks.
In four seasons with MU, the Columbia, South Carolina, native tallied 85 tackles and 11½ sacks.
Tigers strengthen offensive line
Despite the loss of Jeffcoat, Missouri landed two veteran transfers Sunday.
Eastern Michigan graduate offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson chose MU over Auburn, Kentucky and South Carolina.
A three-year starter, Johnson started every game for the Eagles in 2022, helping his team to a 9-4 record. Eastern Michigan's offense ranked third in the Mid-American Conference this season.
With one year of eligibility remaining, Johnson will bring both skill and experience to a Missouri unit which struggled and dealt with injuries late in the season.
Safety Johnson commits to Tigers
Former Florida safety Tre'Vez Johnson, unrelated to Marcellus, joins Missouri after spending three years with the Gators.
Appearing in all 12 games of the 2022 season, the sophomore recorded 26 total tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception. He joins a talented and experienced Missouri secondary with Jaylon Carlies and Daylan Carnell returning at the position.
Johnson is a former teammate of Ty'Ron Hopper who transferred from Florida prior to the 2022 season.
Despite commitment announcements, players may continue to enter and leave the transfer portal until it officially closes on Jan. 18
Badie scores first NFL touchdown
On his first ever NFL touch, former MU running back Tyler Badie corralled a screen pass and carried in a 24-yard touchdown for Denver on Sunday. The Broncos went on to narrowly defeat the Chargers 31-28.
Badie's only other action was a single rush for no yards. The former Missouri standout signed with Denver on Dec. 29 after spending the bulk of the season on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.
Sunday's score will be Badie's only end zone trip for the season as the Broncos failed to make the playoffs.