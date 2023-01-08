Georgia Missouri Football (copy) 1/8/23

Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat celebrates after sacking former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels on Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.

 L.G. Patterson/The Associated Press

Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat is reportedly entering the transfer portal just five days after announcing his return to the Tigers, according to a report by Max Olson of The Athletic.

  • MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_

