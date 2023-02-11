Missouri track and field captured multiple podium finishes Saturday at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee, and the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Senior Jayson Ashford won the men's 400-meter at the Music City Challenge with a time of 47.1 seconds.
Junior Alicia Burnett secured second place in the women’s 60. Her final time of 7.43 marked the third-fastest finish in school history.
In the men’s 800, senior Christopher Conrad also found his way onto the podium, securing third with a new personal best of 1:47.96. His time was the third-fastest in school history.
Senior Jonathan Schmidt finished the men's 800 in 1:50.60 to place second. In a heat with four top-10 finishers and three top-five finishers, sophomore Angus Beer finished fourth in the heat and seventh overall with a time of 1:50.99.
In the men’s 3000 unseeded, freshman Dan Brookling finished fifth in 8:16.49.
Sophomore Kelsey Schweizer ran a personal-best 2:08.58 in the women’s 800 while placing 12th.
At the Don Kirby Invitational, Roberto Vilches finished second in the men's high jump with a leap of 7.09 feet.
Missouri next competes in the Alex Wilson Invitational in South Bend, Indiana, next Saturday.
Cougars' winning streak continues
Columbia College women's basketball defeated William Woods 62-49 Saturday in Fulton, extending the Cougars' winning streak to nine games.
Sophomore Mallory Shetley scored 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting and added eight rebounds. DeLaney Horstman scored 15 on 6-of-14 shooting and also had eight rebounds.
The Cougars next host the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Southwell Complex.
Stephens basketball picks up win against Cottey
Stephens basketball defeated Cottey College 62-48 Saturday at Silverthorne Arena.
The Stars (16-8, 11-7 American Midwest Conference) got off to a slow start, trailing 21-16 after the first quarter, but took over with a 13-2 run in the second quarter and led all the way to the win.
Junior guard Marveen Ross scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field while adding 11 rebounds and four assists. Allison Moore had 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Stephens next travels to face Central Baptist at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Conway, Arkansas.
CC baseball earns two wins over IU-Southeast
Columbia College baseball picked up two wins in a doubleheader against Indiana University Southeast.
The Cougars defeated the Grenadiers 9-4 in the first leg and picked up a 4-3 win in the second matchup.
Bryce Taylor had eight strikeouts on the day in five innings pitched. Brayden McGinnis hit a home run.
The final game of the series will start at 11 a.m. Sunday at Battle High School.
CC softball splits the day at NAIA Winter Invitational
Columbia College softball went 1-1 on the second day of the NAIA Winter Invitational in Allen, Texas.
The Cougars defeated Texas Wesleyan 3-0 but fell 10-9 to Northwest University.
Columbia wraps up play at the invitational at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Cougars set school-bests at Indoor Gorilla Classic
Columbia College track and field finished Day 2 of the Indoor Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg, Kansas, by setting four school records.
Junior Emma Homfeldt earned 10th in the women's 800-meter with a time of 2:27.32, setting the school record. Homfeldt also set the school record for the women's 1-mile with a time of 5:25.35.
Carter Brocato also set a school record, earning 22nd in the men's 3,000 with a time of 8:51.40. Additionally, Jada O'Donnell set a school record in the women's 5,000 with a time of 18:42.70.
Columbia next heads to the AMC Indoor Track & Field Championships next Saturday in Elsah, Illinois.
CC men's basketball falls to William Woods
The Cougars trailed by double-digits in the second half, and despite a comeback attempt lost 66-65 to William Woods in Fulton.
Columbia (18-8, 10-4 AMC) found themselves with the ball down one point with only a few seconds remaining after a forced turnover, but it did not get a shot off in time.
Sophomore Collin Parker led Columbia College in scoring with 21 points, hitting three of the Cougars’ four 3s.
Columbia will next host University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Southwell Complex.
CC bowling finishes Day 1 of Wildcat Classic
Columbia College women's bowling finished Day 1 of the two-day Wildcat Classic in Lawrence, Kansas, in fourth with 4,555 points.
The Cougars finish play in the classic on Sunday.