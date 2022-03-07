The Auburn Tiger Invitational was originally intended to be a three-day, 18 holes-a-day event that quickly became a two-day contest due to incoming inclement weather.
Missouri men’s golf finished its second round and played Round 3 a day earlier than scheduled Monday in Auburn, Alabama.
“Coach Hankins is constantly preaching to the guys that they need to be ready to handle adversity,” MU coach Mark Leroux said. “There are tons of distractions. Did it effect? Sure. Were we ready for it? I think so.”
The Tigers were up to the challenge Monday, when they needed a back-nine surge to jump into the top 10 on the team leaderboard. Missouri made 15 birdies over the final-nine between its five-team score participants to jump two places into a tie for seventh, finishing with a team score of 10-over 874.
Florida Gulf Coast won the event at 32 under. Auburn, the only other SEC team in the event, finished second at 19 under.
“Today we kind of sputtered on the front to start that final round and then they just battled back,” Leroux said. “Really proud of the way they hung in there battled and fought down the stretch”
Jack Parker and Charlie Crockett both shot 3-under 33 on their final nine holes, combining for seven birdies. Parker finished tied for 34th individually and Crockett tied for 62nd.
Yu-Ta Tsai tied for the tournament lead with two eagles during Round 2, when he shot an even-par 72 and followed that up with a final-round 76 to tie for 39th.
Tommy Boone shot 74 in Round 3 and tied for 46th.
Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson, who competed for Missouri as the team‘s individual, bounced back nicely during a third round that included five birdies in a seven-hole stretch and shot a 71 to finish in a tie for 78th.
Strong finish lands Lundin in top 15
Jack Lundin paced Missouri from start to finish and was rewarded with a share of 12th place on the individual leaderboard.
“I stuck to my game-plan really well and that was to have no chips,” Lundin said in a release. “In the first round I hit 16 of 18 greens and played really well. I struggled a little bit more in the second and third round, but I still tried to stick to my game-plan and that helped out.”
The game plan seemed to work for Lundin down the stretch of Round 3. He made five birdies over his final eight holes en route to shooting a final-round 73 to finish 1-under for the event.
“We did the same thing last semester in the fall,” Lundin said. “We struggled on the front nine and just all trusted each other and knew we were going to do something towards the end and just stayed patient.”
Missouri returns to action March 27-29 in Columbia, South Carolina, at The Hootie at Bulls Bay.