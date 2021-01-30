Three sets into Saturday’s match against LSU, the 17th-ranked Missouri volleyball team had work to do.
After losing the first set at Hearnes Center, LSU rallied for two straight sets to take a commanding two sets to one lead, and the tension on the floor was almost tangible.
“We certainly had to pick up our head,” Missouri defensive specialist Emily Brown said.
Missouri (8-2) did, in time to win 3-2 (25-19, 23-25, 18-25, 25-19, 15-10) and sweep LSU (3-5) in a two-game weekend series. Missouri won 3-2 Friday night in the spring debut for both teams.
With Saturday’s match tied entering the final set, the socially distanced Hearnes Center crowd was on its feet as the homesteading Tigers fought to avoid an upset. After a back-and-forth set, they did, clinching on Kylie Deberg’s match-high 23rd kill.
It was a competitive final set after a fast start from Missouri, which scored the first five points of the decisive set but had to hold off an LSU charge that closed the gap to 10-8 in short order.
That mirrored the match as a whole. Missouri got off to a strong start, blowing open a first set that had been tied 16-16 and winning it 25-19. Junior Jaden Newsome had a first-set hitting percentage of 1.000. Close behind her was senior Hollingsworth-Santana with an average of .667.
LSU won a tight second set, then controlled the final stretch of the third, scoring the final seven points to win 25-18.
The drama continued into the fourth set, with points going back and forth between both teams. Deberg closed out the fourth set with back-to-back kills, setting up a dramatic fifth.
In that fifth set Deberg had three kills on Missouri’s final five points, including the match clincher.
“Tonight’s game was a good test” Brown said. “It showed us what we have to work on for next week.”
Missouri coach Joshua Taylor praised his team’s communication and perseverance after fighting through two grueling five set matches in as many days.
“It is very promising that we beat a very good LSU team while not playing so well ourselves,” Taylor said.
Missouri can expect a different level of challenge Saturday when it travels to Gainesville, Florida, to take on No. 11 Florida.
“Florida is going to be tough”, Taylor said. “We need to play high-level volleyball and it’s going to be a battle for sure.”
The Tigers will take on the Gators on Saturday and Sunday at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville, with both matches scheduled to start at 1 p.m.