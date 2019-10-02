Missouri earned its first Southeastern Conference victory of the year Wednesday night, defeating LSU 3-1 in Baton Rouge. The win snapped a three game losing streak for the Tigers.
Both Andrea Fuentes and Deberg had big nights. Fuentes set up the Tigers offense once again, accounting for 44 assists, her second-most in a single match this season. Deberg tallied a team-leading 20 kills, her fourth straight match with at least 20. Kayla Caffey also contributed a career-high 11 kills on .600 hitting.
Among the major differences for Missouri in Wednesday’s victory was the team’s efficiency with 50/50 balls over the net. The Tigers were aggressive and able to capitalize on quick hit kills that caught LSU off guard.
But possibly the most crucial change was the success Missouri had on its serves. Missouri’s service game was led by Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana, who finished with four aces including three straight that helped Missouri cruise to a 25-10 victory in the first set. The Tigers finished the set with five service aces.
“Tonight was big, as we needed to get back on track following a tough recent stretch,” interim head coach Joshua Taylor said. “We served outstanding in set one and set the tone for the match.”
After Sunday’s loss to Kentucky, Taylor preached the importance of staying tough and focused during situations when the match isn’t going the Tigers’ way. The team struggled when leading late in all three sets last match.
Missouri carried the momentum into the second set and jumped out to 14-11 lead before things quickly turned LSU’s way after a couple of crucial mistakes by the Tigers. Suddenly unable to stop kills from its opponent, Missouri relinquished control and lost the second set 25-19.
The Tigers were able to take advantage of a number of LSU mistakes in the third set and turned things around behind a .317 hitting percentage. But Missouri truly took over the third set with its play the net.
With the third set tied at 17, Hollingsworth-Santana and Tyanna Omazic knocked down kills before LSU defenders had time to react on consecutive points to take a 19-17 lead. The Tigers went on to win the third set 25-23.
The fourth and final set was all Missouri. The Tigers took a commanding 16-9 lead and held on for the 25-18 four-set victory. The win was Missouri’s first since Sept. 15 and improved the Tigers to 9-3 on the season and 1-1 in the SEC.
“After a hiccup in set two, I was proud of how our group responded in the remaining two sets,” Taylor said. “The third set was a battle and that really propelled us into the final stages of the match. We had a lot of different people step up tonight in all facets of the game.”
One negative note from the match was an injury to Hollingsworth-Santana, who limped off the court late in the fourth set with what looked like an ankle injury. She did not return to the match.
Up next for Missouri is a 1 p.m. matchup against Texas A&M on Sunday at Hearnes Center. The game will be streamed online live on WatchESPN.