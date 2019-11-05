Confusion was cast around tight end Albert Okwuegbunam when broadcasters claimed that coach Barry Odom had said Okwuegbunam was not in great shape. Tuesday, Odom cleared the air, deeming it inaccurate.
“I mean (Okwuegbunam’s) in as good a shape as he's ever been,” Odom said.
Okwuegbunam has not been involved much in Missouri’s past two games, tallying just two catches against Vanderbilt and none against Kentucky.
Odom has said that he wants Okwuegbunam to see more of the ball, but said part of the reason for the tight end’s disappearance is that opposing defenses have done a good job of preventing Okwuegbunam from getting open.
“I'd love to say ‘yeah we're gonna we're going to get Albert, you know, 12 touches this next week,’ but a lot of that's dictated on what they're doing on the other side of the ball," Odom said.
Johnson dealing with illness
Missouri receiver Johnathon Johnson did not practice Tuesday because of an illness, Odom said.
Odom listed him as day-to-day.
“He practiced some last week and hopefully get a little bit more today or tomorrow,” Odom said.
Johnson leads all Tiger receivers with 29 receptions. His 294 receiving yards are also third-best on the team. He doesn’t have any touchdowns, though.
Awaiting answer on NCAA appeal
As Missouri marches forward into the final third of the season, it still remains unclear whether the Tigers will have a chance to compete in the postseason.
Missouri is waiting for an answer from the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee on its appeal in response to sanctions handed down by the Committee on Infractions in January for findings of academic misconduct. The way in which the Infractions Appeals Committee responds will determine whether the Tigers have a chance to play in a bowl game. If the appeal is denied, Missouri will be banned from the upcoming bowl season.
But as of Tuesday, there remains no answer.
“I don’t know what else to say about that,” Odom said. “Yes, I am surprised, and I know we’ll hear at some point. But yeah, I’m shocked.”
