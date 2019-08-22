Trajan Jeffcoat came into fall camp primed to start at one defensive end spot for Missouri. An elbow injury changed that trajectory.
He has missed most of fall camp. He sprained an elbow on the first day.
Despite the injury that has limited his ability to prepare for the season, he could very well be on the field when the Tigers kickoff their season on Aug. 31 against Wyoming.
Missouri coach Barry Odom said Thursday that Jeffcoat will see the medical staff Friday to make a determination as to his status.
"He feels really good so there’s an outside chance," Odom said.
If Jeffcoat plays, he will join a defensive line group that has returning contributors in Chris Turner and Tre Williams. Williams led all Missouri defensive ends with 2.5 sacks last season while Turner tallied two.
Jeffcoat finished with one sack in his true freshman season but has a chance to contribute more if he's healthy in a starting role.
LB Cameron Wilkins expected to miss Week 1
Sophomore linebacker Cameron Wilkins sprained his knee Wednesday, so Odom said he anticipates Wilkins will not play against Wyoming.
"But, I've had guys come back pretty quick from that," Odom said. "We'll kinda get through the weekend and see where he is and we know he'll be back Week 2."
Wilkins played entirely on special teams as a true freshman, playing in 11 games in 2018. He made six tackles and broke up one pass in the 2019 Black and Gold spring game.
OL Jack Buford in concussion protocol
Freshman offensive lineman Jack Buford has been wearing a red non-contact jersey at practice because he is in the concussion protocol, Odom said.
Odom added that Buford has been in the protocol for a few days and is improving each day.
Floyd, Johnson expected punt returners for start of season
Richaud Floyd has spent this offseason converting from a wide receiver to a cornerback, but he won't be starting there. Instead, he is expected to see the field plenty as a returner.
While he serves as depth for defensive backs, Floyd is expected to have the opportunity to return punts along with wide receiver Johnathan Johnson. Odom listed the two as the main punt returners if Missouri was playing Friday.
Odom then transitioned to talking about kick returning, something both Floyd and Johnson have done, he noted. Odom also mentioned running back Tyler Badie and wide receiver Jalen Knox.
"It will be a combination of all those guys," Odom said.