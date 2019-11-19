Missouri coach Barry Odom dismissed the notion that his job could be in jeopardy during his Tuesday news conference.
“I’m in a really good spot on knowing what we’ve got in the staff room, what we got in the locker room and what we can do here over the next two weeks or 10 days,” Odom said. “And what that’s going to do to springboard us into next year.”
Odom said he meets on Wednesdays with athletic director Jim Sterk and deputy athletic director Nick Joos about the team’s performance, and that he hasn’t had any inclination that his position is tenuous.
“At this point, with two games left in year four we’ve won more games in four years than any coach since I think Warren Powers ... The grade point average on what we produce, the graduation rate, all those things, I know the body of work and what we’ve done,” Odom said.
Injury updates
Odom gave updates on a number of players that have been dealing with injuries.
Johnathon Johnson, who didn’t make the trip to Georgia and was out again versus Florida on Saturday, looked good in Tuesday’s practice, Odom said. The receiver is expected to play against Tennessee this weekend.
Staples of the secondary Tyree Gillespie and DeMarkus Acy were both in red no-contact jerseys Tuesday, but Odom wasn’t concerned about their health going forward.
Odom said the reason for them being in no-contact was mostly because of wear-and-tear.
“Tyree’s really good; he’s sore from the game so we limited some of his contact today,” Odom said. “And (Gillespie and Acy), you know the number of snaps and series that our defensive backs have played. You know through 10 games (they’ve) played every snap.”