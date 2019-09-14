Yasir Durant left Missouri’s 50-0 win over Southeast Missouri State in the third quarter with a neck injury, the team said.
“It sounded like, if we were in a tight game, he would have continued to play,” head coach Barry Odom said of Durant’s injury.
Missouri’s starting left offensive tackle, along with most of the starters, remained in the game to start the second half despite the Tigers already leading SEMO 37-0 at the break. The senior is a returning starter this year and one of MU’s most valuable assets on the offensive line.
Different look on the offensive line
When Missouri’s offense took the field for the first time against the Redhawks, two different players started the game at offensive line.
Case Cook started at left guard in place of Larry Borom. Bobby Lawrence started at right tackle in place of Hyrin White.
It wasn’t the first time Cook or Lawrence played this season, but they had not started before. Cook, however, had seen a fair amount of snaps while rotating with Borom.
Odom said the decision to start Cook and Lawrence was because they earned it with a better week of practice. Odom said rewarding playing time based on performance in practice is something he plans to continue to do.
Borom and White were the two new starters on the offensive line to begin the year with the departure of Paul Adams and Kevin Pendleton.
Maclin returns to Missouri
As the Tigers routed SEMO, they had a former Missouri great standing and watching from the sideline in Jeremy Maclin.
Maclin received a standing ovation in the first quarter as he was shown on the video screen. Maclin is now an assistant coach at Kirkwood High School in St. Louis after he retired from the NFL this offseason. The former Kirkwood star played for the Ravens, Chiefs and Eagles during his career after he was drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft. Maclin was a two-time All-American while playing for the Tigers.
Maclin said he plans to take advantage of being based in his hometown again by coming to Columbia for more Missouri games.
McCann pummels pair of punts
Tucker McCann showed off his drop-kicking abilities Saturday with two of his most impressive boots since becoming Missouri’s punter in addition to place-kicker.
“Tucker punted the ball extremely well,” Odom said.
The senior wasn’t needed much with the Tiger offense stepping on SEMO, but when he was called upon at the end of consecutive empty possessions in the second quarter, he bombed punts of 62 and 61 yards, respectively. Both punts helped Missouri switch the field and protect a shutout.
He finished the night with five punts, four of which went for over 50 yards and two of which landed inside the 20. He averaged 55.4 yards per boot.
McCann’s goal during the offseason was to be able to consistently get his punts to travel 45 yards with 4.5 seconds of hang time.
He also made all three of his field goal attempts, drilling kicks from 52, 44 and 42 yards.
“The workload hasn’t proved to be too much,” Odom said. “That’s what I was worried about. It hasn’t really messed up his swing on field goal and extra point opportunities.”
Milestone game
The victory over SEMO marked the 500th game played at Faurot Field.
“To win 50-0 (in the 500th game), those things don’t just happen and line up,” Odom said of the coincidence.
Jarvis Ware starts
The Missouri cornerback returned to the lineup after missing last week’s win against West Virginia with an ankle injury. Ware had a rapid rise to starter status during fall camp, and he started again Saturday over Christian Holmes.