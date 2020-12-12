Defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside is in street clothes and unavailable for Saturday’s game against Georgia, according to Missouri spokesperson Andrew Melroe.
Sophomore Darius Robinson was listed on the depth chart behind him earlier this week.
Whiteside has only played in four games this year. He missed four consecutive games after suffering a lower body injury in Week 2 against Tennessee and first returned against Vanderbilt on Nov. 28. He has eight tackles this season.
Quarterback Shawn Robinson is available to play, but was not listed on Tuesday’s depth chart. Either Robinson or freshman Brady Cook will back up starter Connor Bazelak.