Chad Bailey looked up to the sky and yelled.
He wasn’t in any physical pain — although he’s had plenty of that over the past four years. The redshirt junior linebacker was on his knees celebrating a tackle in Missouri’s win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. After three long years in Columbia, he was finally getting a chance to contribute on a consistent basis.
Bailey finished the game third on the team with six tackles. Two were for loss. He also had a sack, the first of his career.
There were times over the past three years that Bailey didn’t think he would ever find himself starting for Missouri. Since arriving in 2018, he’s broken his thumb twice and torn his ACL. He began this season as a backup, rotating in and out as Blaze Alldredge and Devin Nicholson saw most of the snaps.
When coach Eliah Drinkwitz scrapped Missouri’s depth chart after a blowout loss to Tennessee on Oct. 2, Bailey saw it as an opportunity. Drinkwitz said everyone would be on the same level that week in practice. It didn’t matter who had started the week before. It was all open competition.
Bailey has started every game since, taking Alldredge’s spot and quietly emerging as a steady presence on a decidedly unsteady unit.
“I think he’s done a great job,” defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said. “He continues to progress each and every week. He’s one of the guys that I consider to be consistent in the things that we ask him to do. Each week, he’s doing the little things that’s gonna put him in position to make plays, so I’m pleased thus far.”
Bailey had the fairly stereotypical Texas football experience at Ridge Point High School near Houston. Given the quality of teams in the area, if a player was good, he would inevitably end up on the radar of college coaches.
Ridge Point even had an established pipeline to Missouri: Safety Terry Petry committed there a year before Bailey, and the Tigers offered a scholarship to defensive tackle Nelson Ceaser, who ended up staying home to play for Houston.
Bailey was the Panthers’ defensive MVP as a junior in 2016, posting 99 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. He committed to Missouri that summer.
He arrived at Missouri as a freshman with all the physical tools to be a contributor at an SEC program — and none of the mental polish.
In high school, he was able to play off instinct alone. If he got caught out of position, he was fast enough to recover. That ended when he set foot on campus. He had to be a more intelligent player. That meant watching more film and spending more time studying the playbook than he ever had.
When he tore his ACL as a freshman, Bailey didn’t know how to handle it. He had never been unable to play before. But it did allow him to focus on those mental aspects of the game.
He watched how roommate Nick Bolton approached each week. He saw veteran Cale Garrett — never the biggest or fastest player on the field — excel by understanding the game at a different level than most.
“I think Cale and Nick had one big thing in common, and that was IQ on the field,” Bailey said. “They were the smartest players, and it was no doubt from anyone on the team. We knew they were the smartest players, and they called it out way before the play even started.”
Bailey had always had the capacity for a deeper understanding. His coach at Ridge Point, Brett Sniffin, never had to tell Bailey to do anything twice. If the linebacker was doing something wrong, Sniffin told him what that was, Bailey made the correction and it was never an issue again.
“He just had a natural old-man coachability on the field,” Sniffin said.
In high school, Sniffin noticed an easygoing charisma and humor in Bailey that caused his teammates to gravitate toward him. But he also saw Bailey’s more mature worldview, something not common in teenagers.
Bailey related to the adults on the coaching staff just as well as he did his fellow players. He could talk with Sniffin or any of the coaches about more than just football.
Bailey describes himself as “old-minded” but can’t quite explain what that means.
“He’s an old soul,” Sniffin said. “He may be whatever he is now, 22, 23 years old, but he can relate to us 50-year-old men pretty easily because I think he thinks along the same lines we do.”
“I don’t really know how to explain it, but Chad walks a certain way,” Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire said. “He talks a certain way and he brings energy a certain way that’s positive.”
Bailey learned he would get his first start the Thursday before Missouri’s game against North Texas. He had practiced well all week, and Alldredge was struggling, particularly with run defense. The night before the game, Bailey felt butterflies in his stomach. As kickoff grew closer, the anxiety intensified.
The game began, and it all washed away. It was the same game he had always played. He played the bulk of the defensive snaps and recorded five tackles. Even after all his focus on film study and knowing the playbook, just being on the field was enough to put him at ease.
Now entrenched as the starter for the first time in his college career, not a lot has changed about how Bailey approaches his job. He still watches as much film as he can and tries to be a student of the game. But that’s become the norm for him since adjusting to college expectations. Now it’s just part of football.
“Things are pretty much about the same,” he said. “Even though the work has picked up, the amount of reps has picked up, but it’s the same work. Just keep working.”