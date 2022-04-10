Not even a month into his new job as Rock Bridge football coach, Matt Perkins faced his first unanticipated obstacle: finding an opponent for a vacant Week 6 game.
Dealing with field or gym availability coupled with scheduling tournaments and one-off games makes creating a high school sports schedule a never-ending puzzle. However, with a nine-game schedule that consists of six Central Missouri Activities Conference games and three nonconference games part of a two-year contract, football is one of the easier schedules for a school’s activities director and coach to manage.
But that wasn’t the case for the fall.
While mostly complete, Perkins and Rock Bridge athletic director Michael McGinty had one schedule abnormality to deal with — an empty Week 6 — and the pieces weren’t fitting together. It took emails to other ADs as well as a public tweet soliciting an opponent to receive a few calls.
Little Rock Christian (Arkansas) and Vashon, both schools with solid football programs, reached out to McGinty and Perkins. Little Rock excited Perkins because of the opportunity to eventually play a game out of state, but to create a balanced schedule the Bruins needed to play their Week 6 game in Columbia.
The final decision came down to Perkins, who watched film on both programs before recently deciding on a two-year series with Vashon that will start in Columbia in late November. The early schedule gymnastics served as a reminder that Rock Bridge is a much different beast than West Plains, where Perkins used to coach.
For some it’s easy to think that the schedule-making process is as simple as updating a website, creating an online graphic a week before a season and throwing it online. Larger schools in mid-Missouri, however, must be more creative and prepared to handle the obstacles that pop up months before a season begins.
From having to deal with game and tournament limits to convincing other non-local schools to make a lengthy trip to the center of Missouri just to schedule a home game, the job isn’t as easy as one may think.
Creating a schedule
Because of two-year contracts and automatically-filled conference scheduling, there usually isn’t a set time an AD begins to form a schedule. If anything, schools prefer to have opponents finalized a season or two before that sport begins, which means that a football schedule is finalized by early spring and the basketball schedule is mostly completed before fall.
At Rock Bridge, McGinty’s process is simple: He starts by flipping reciprocal game dates from the previous season and keeping teams in tournaments they had previously competed in. He then sends what he has laid out to the coach for approval and inquires about any desired changes.
One of the most difficult parts of any AD’s job is keeping up with the volume of games between sports. Scheduling can quickly become overwhelming between varsity and JV teams, especially in a sport with over 30 games such as baseball or softball. Because of that, the preference is often for a coach to create their own schedule.
“I’m really a facilitator for the head coaches,” McGinty said. “They do a great job of building a schedule that challenges them and makes sense for them, then it’s my job to follow up with their vision for the season by securing contracts.”
Rock Bridge softball coach Lisa Simmons-Alvis often forms her team’s entire schedule independently. Because of relationships she has built with other coaches, it’s easy for her to get on the phone and schedule a series herself.
Coaches have more specific knowledge about their sport and teams than McGinty. They know what level of competition would be best to play based on whether they have a team of upperclassmen or one filled with freshmen and sophomores.
When Simmons-Alvis didn’t have a single senior on her varsity softball roster last fall, she made sure her schedule wasn’t a complete gauntlet. Simmons-Alvis ensured that her JV team had more games in order for players to be ready should they be called up throughout the season.
Most of the time, McGinty just confirms that there aren’t any conflicting schedules between programs and that everything complies with MSHSAA regulations. While there are several moving parts, such as contracts and transportation, to worry about, it’s usually a smooth collaboration between AD, coach and other schools.
And then, of course, there are things that go into assembling a schedule that coaches and programs have little to no control over at all.
“Ideally you start off your career at a school with a win,” Perkins said. “Well, (to start the season) we’re playing Park Hill South who went 11-1 last year.”
Dealing with obstacles
Due to geography, Rock Bridge and surrounding CMAC schools face their fair share of challenges when it comes to filling a schedule. As the largest schools in the area competing in the highest athletic classes, they must find ways to schedule other similarly-sized schools, mostly from the St. Louis and Kansas City metro areas.
Why don’t these schools schedule more local opponents instead of making weekly trips to either end of Missouri? The easiest answer is that there aren’t any incentives for larger schools to do so and, sometimes, scheduling those games can be detrimental.
There’s a format to how many points certain games and wins are worth that goes into a team’s ranking, which later impacts postseason positioning. There aren’t, however, bonus points for playing smaller schools; losing those games hurts a program’s ranking more than winning helps it, which makes it a high-risk, low-reward proposition.
But desperation and the need to fill a schedule, especially with a home game, is common. In February 2015, the Rock Bridge girls basketball team suffered a rare slip-up in such a situation.
With many teams unwilling to travel to Columbia, the Bruins — which still had Sophie Cunningham and Cierra Porter on the roster — scheduled Crane and lost 58-53. While Rock Bridge finished 24-7 that season en route to a fourth-consecutive Class 5 state championship, the upset defeat still opened eyes, especially among ADs.
“Here’s Class 2 Crane defeating Class 5 Rock Bridge; that’s a big deal,” then-Rock Bridge AD David Egan said. “But at the end of the day, we just needed the games. They were willing to play us, so we had to jump on it.”
Unfortunately, the solution isn’t as simple as finding bigger schools to play. Schools in Kansas City and St. Louis play much larger conference schedules in each sport and have fewer non-conference spots to fill. With Columbia roughly two hours away from both of the state’s largest metropolitan areas, schools don’t need to schedule a trip to Rock Bridge or Hickman when they could fill the odd schedule gap with a non-conference opponent from across state lines, for example.
“The reality of the situation meant that a lot of times we traveled more than we hosted,” Egan said. “But they don’t need us as badly as we need them. If we needed a game, we needed to demonstrate a willingness to travel.”
While difficult to frequently travel midweek, especially for sports that play more games difficult to fill locally, coaches understand the reality of the city’s relatively isolated location. It often means creating a schedule that frequently pulls kids from class midweek to bus across the state for a mid-afternoon road game.
“I want to keep my players in class as much as possible, but understand the geography of Columbia,” Simmons-Alvis said. “If I want to play really talented teams I’ve got to get into St. Louis or Kansas City more.”
If programs really need a game, there’s a feature on the MSHSAA website that allows ADs to throw out last-minute requests to any program in a surrounding area. It’s a helpful feature, but there have also been times Rock Bridge has had to resort to other methods to convince a far-away team to travel to Columbia. If desperate and dealing with a potentially-imbalanced schedule, the school will offer to feed opposing teams or even completely reimburse travel costs.
“(Boys basketball) Coach (Jim) Scanlon will ask if we have room in the budget to feed some teams every time they come,” McGinty said. “So we’ll buy them Shakespeare’s pizza and make sure they don’t have to stop on the way home, just anything to make it worth their while to make sure that they come back because it’s difficult to keep those teams.”
While creating a schedule is relatively straightforward, Columbia’s relatively isolated location often makes life difficult on all parties. It’s an obstacle that local ADs are used to dealing with now, but it doesn’t make dealing with the difficulties that come alongside it any less of a nuisance.
“We live in a different reality,” Egan said. “For us it doesn’t feel like such a long trip because that’s what we’re used to. But for them, when the bulk of their schedule is 10-15 minutes away, it is. It’s another obstacle to navigate.”
Recent improvements
Between 2012 and 2015, it was difficult for Egan or coach Jill Nagel to schedule a game for the Rock Bridge girls basketball team. A well-respected powerhouse in the midst of a four-state-championship-in-four-years run, many schools didn’t want to face the Bruins in one-off nonconference games. Instead, they were invited to larger tournaments, most of which they had to decline because of MSHSAA rules.
Before the 2021-2022 athletic season, MSHSAA was quite rigid when it came to how programs could schedule tournaments. In basketball, programs could schedule 16 games and three tournaments, 18 games and two tournaments or 20 games and one tournament. When teams filled their three available tournament slots, the other games had to be one-offs, which made life difficult for a program such as Rock Bridge. During those years, the Bruins scheduled regular season games in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and even a few in Florida.
At the beginning of this year, MSHSAA did away with combined game and tournament restrictions in favor of a total games limit. Basketball programs, for example, can schedule up to 26 regular season games regardless of format. If the only way to get games is in tournaments or shootouts, schools can schedule as many as necessary until they hit that regular season game total.
In addition to improved flexibility between tournaments and games, the recent birth of the CMAC has made creating a sensible schedule even easier than it was in Egan’s day. Before the conference, many mid-Missouri schools were independent and had difficulties scheduling opponents, even natural rivals. The Rock Bridge football team, for example, frequently had to schedule Missouri private schools such as DeSmet Jesuit or Rockhurst to get a game.
“Those are not fun games to schedule because those teams are usually stacked and very good,” Egan said. “But sometimes that’s what we had to do to fill the schedule.”
Finally, the continued utilization of two-year contracts greatly helps ADs when it comes to having assurance of an opponent at the beginning of the season; they don’t have to start trying to fill a nonconference schedule from scratch every year.
Columbia schools often work with the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference to schedule nonconference games as two-year contracts, something especially valuable to Columbia schools because it guarantees vital home games.
“We’re always super grateful to teams that do agree to a two-year contract because they are few and far between sometimes,” McGinty said. “We’re on an island here with the size of our school; we can only play Hickman and Battle so many times.”
The product of several calls and email chains, a season’s final schedule isn’t something players or families think about. But with obstacles such as location and game limits, a process that seems so simple is actually far from it.