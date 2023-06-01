The 2023 Special Olympics Missouri Summer Games will be held Friday through Sunday at the University of Missouri and Hickman High School.
Special Olympics Missouri marketing and communications director Andrew Kauffman said it is a big deal for the event to take place partially at the University of Missouri.
The state summer games begin with an opening ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday in MizzouRec.
Mizzou Golden Girls will be in attendance and Clear 99’s Liz and Scotty, who host a morning radio show, will emcee the ceremony, which is set culminate with Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and running back Cody Schrader officially opening the games.
The summer games feature competitions in track and field, powerlifting, volleyball and swimming.
Swimming competitions begin at 8 a.m. Friday at Hickman. Volleyball competitions begin at 10 a.m. Friday at MizzouRec.
Powerlifting competitions start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hickman High School. Track and field competitions will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Hickman High School. Track and field competitions start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and begin at 8:00 a.m. Sunday.