The 2023 Special Olympics Missouri Summer Games will be held Friday through Sunday at the University of Missouri and Hickman High School.

Special Olympics Missouri marketing and communications director Andrew Kauffman said it is a big deal for the event to take place partially at the University of Missouri.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter for the Missourian, Summer 2023, Studying Journalism, reach me at kgumcp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. 