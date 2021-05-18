Columbia College softball needed to win twice Tuesday to keep its season going. In both games, the Cougars went to extra innings. On both occasions, a walk-off home run decided the game.
In the first game of the day against Marion (Indiana), Karolina Arbova drilled one over the center field fence in the bottom of the 12th for a 3-2 win, setting up a matchup with Indiana University Southeast.
The game against IUSE was a stalemate through seven innings, meaning the Cougars were heading to extra innings for the third time in three games at the NAIA national tournament opening round at Battle High School in Columbia.
This time the walk-off homer did not go in their favor.
On the very first pitch of the bottom of the eighth, IUSE’s Erin Templeman drilled one past center field in a similar spot to where Arbova’s home run had landed in the first game, ending the game and Columbia’s season with it.
The Cougars had chances to open the scoring both in extra innings and in the first seven in the second game of the day, but couldn’t get over the line.
In the top of the eighth against the Grenadiers, with one force out already on the board, Carli Buschjost walked and then stole second. Mackenzie Kasarda walked immediately after, giving the Cougars the chance to take the lead early in extra innings. Allison Keen and Avgustina Arbova both connected in the back-to-back at-bats that followed, but both flew out to deep center, bringing about the half-inning that would decide the game.
The home run came after a stellar first seven innings from Columbia’s starting pitcher Alyssa Roll. Prior to the long ball, she had given up one hit in the contest, walked one and recorded four strikeouts. Columbia’s batters had four hits and were walked three times, but were unable to make the advantage count.
The loss was the Cougars’ second in three games of the double-elimination tournament. It followed a streak of 30 straight wins that spanned their regular and postseason.