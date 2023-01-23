The young and growing Columbia-based semi-professional soccer club AFC Columbia announced Monday it is launching a women's team.
Almost two years after the club's founding, AFC Columbia has joined the Women's Premier Soccer League as an expansion team and will compete in the 2023 season.
AFC Columbia was founded Jan. 20, 2020. The men's team joined the Midwest Premier League in January 2022 and achieved its first Midwest Premier League win June 25.
“This is an opportunity for the club to fulfill its mission of bringing a women’s program to Columbia for the first time and competing in the WPSL against some of the best clubs in the Midwest just emphasizes our commitment to high-level competition,” AFC Columbia club president Zach Fisher said in a news release. “This is an exciting step for AFCC that was three years in the making.”
The WPSL, per the release, has 125 member clubs in 35 states. Specifics on AFCC's 2023 schedule are not yet available, but the club announced it will offer multiple options for single-game tickets and season tickets closer to the season.