With Criterium at the Columns on Sunday, criterium racing will return to Columbia after an approximately 20-year hiatus.
Criterium racing (or crit racing) consists of several laps around a closed street circuit that is usually around 1 mile long.
Criterium at the Columns will consist of different categories of races based on age and experience. The start and finish line will be at Eighth and Elm streets.
Registration is open until the day of the race, but the registration fees will increase Friday and again Sunday.
The registration tent will be at Eighth Street at the entrance to the MU Columns for racers to pick up their race number.
“It’s really exciting, really action-packed racing, so come on out even if you have no interest in racing yourself,” co-owner of CycleX Bike Shop and race promoter Brian Kukla said.
The first race begins at 8:45 a.m. with the Masters B event, which is a 30-minute race for cyclists age 40 and over. The Masters A race starts at 9:30 a.m.
The junior category for ages 18 and under begins at 10:30 a.m.
The women’s 4/5 group begins at 11:20 a.m. The men’s category 4/5 race starts at 12:15 p.m. The men’s category 3/4 race begins at 2 p.m.
The race for kids aged 10 and under takes place at 1:10 p.m.
The women’s pro/open race begins at 3 p.m. The men’s pro/1/2/3 race, which will close out the event, starts at 4:10 p.m.
The races have different prizes and different sponsors for each category. The podium and prize ceremonies will be held near the registration tent.
Kukla said he wanted this to feel like a community event with a bunch of different sponsors involved with different businesses.
Parts of the race will be visible from venues such as Shakespeare’s Pizza, the Heidelberg and Campus Bar & Grill. Tents will be set up along Conley Avenue for a block party with music and yard games.
