In College Station, Texas, Aaliyah Wilson scored 17 points and N’dea Jones added 16 to lead No. 3 Texas A&M to a 65-57 win over fifth-ranked South Carolina on Sunday to give the Aggies their first regular-season Southeastern Conference title.
It’s the 10th straight victory for the Aggies and their ninth win over a ranked opponent this season, which leads the nation. Texas A&M (22-1, 13-1 SEC) finished the season 13-0 at home.
The Gamecocks trailed by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter but cut the lead to 3 on a 3-pointer by Aliyah Boston with about three minutes to go.
Wilson pushed Texas A&M’s lead to 62-57 on a basket with less than 90 seconds remaining and Kayla Wells added two free throws with 12 seconds left to secure the victory.
The Aggies outscored South Carolina (19-4, 14-2) 19-8 in the third quarter to take a commanding lead before the Gamecocks get back in it late.
Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke had 15 points each for the Gamecocks, who won both the SEC regular-season and conference tournament titles last season.
Ole Miss 73, (19) Kentucky 69: In Lexington, Kentucky, Shakira Austin had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Madison Scott also had a double-double and Mississippi upended No. 19 Kentucky for the second time this season.
Two subpar offensive performances against the Rebels, who won just four conference games, dropped the Wildcats to the fifth-seed — with only one bye — for the SEC tournament next week.
Donnetta Johnson scored 14 points for Ole Miss (10-10, 4-10), Scott and Snudda Collins both had 12. Scott had 10 rebounds and Collins four 3-pointers, including a clutch shot from the left corner with 1:07 to play that made it 64-58.
Ole Miss was 9 of 10 from the foul line in the last minute and 14 of 15 in the fourth quarter.
Rhyne Howard scored 21 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds for Kentucky (16-10, 9-6). She had 26 and 10 in the first meeting but in the two games combined shot 13 of 51 from the floor, 2 of 15 from 3-point range.
(16) Arkansas 94, Alabama 76: In Fayetteville, Arkansas, Amber Ramirez scored a career-high 35 points with eight 3-pointers and No. 16-ranked Arkansas beat Alabama.
With the win, Arkansas enters the SEC tournament as the No. 6 seed and will face 11th-seeded Ole Miss on Thursday.
Alabama is the No. 7 seed and will face 10th-seed Missouri, also on Thursday.
Against the Crimson Tide, Ramirez scored 15 of Arkansas' 26-first quarter points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. She made pair of 3s on consecutive possessions to give the Razorbacks a 12-9 led en route to a nine-point advantage at the end of the first. Arkansas (19-7, 9-6) never trailed again. Ramirez knocked down two more 3s before halftime and had 23 at the break.
Arkansas held Alabama (15-8, 8-8) at bay and then sealed it with a 13-3 run in the fourth quarter.
Chelsea Dungee scored 20 points for the Razorbacks, Destiny Slocum 17 and Makayla Daniels 15.
Ariyah Copeland scored 18 for Alabama, Lewis 15, Jasmine Walker 12 and Destiny Rice 11.
(17) Georgia 95, Florida 80: In Gainesville, Florida, Jenna Staiti scored 30 points, Maya Caldwell added 27, both career highs, and No. 17 Georgia pulled away from Florida for a win.
Combined with No. 19 Kentucky's loss to Ole Miss, Georgia secured a top-four seed and a double-bye in next week's SEC tournament.
There were seven ties and 12 lead changes, the last coming when Que Morrison made two free throws and Caldwell followed with a layup to give the Lady Bulldogs a 51-48 lead midway through the third quarter.
The Gators hung in there until a 9-0 run, started and ended by Caldwell and featuring Staiti's second 3 of the game and fifth of the season, broke it open under the four-minute mark.
Morrison scored 14 points, Mikayla Coombs 11 and Gabby Connally 10 for Georgia (18-5, 10-5), which has won eight straight in the series. Stati also had 13 rebounds, for her eighth double-double of the season, three blocks, two assists and a steal.
Floor Toonders, Jordyn Merritt and Kiara Smith all scored 16 for the Gators (10-12, 3-11).
(20) Tennessee 88, Auburn 54: In Knoxville, Tennessee, Rennia Davis scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 20 Tennessee rolled to a win over Auburn, clinching the No. 3 seed in the SEC tournament next week.
Fellow senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah added a career-high 19 points for the Lady Vols (15-6, 9-4).
Rae Burrell scored 14 points, Jordan Horston added 12 and nine assists and Tamari Key 10 points and 10 rebounds for Tennessee, which will have its best seeding since being No. 2 in 2015.
Alaina Rice scored 11 points and Unique Thompson and Alycia Reese 10 each for the Tigers (5-18, 0-15), who enter the tournament with a 15-game losing streak.
Top 25
(9) Iowa 73, (4) Ohio State 57: In Columbus, Ohio, Luka Garza had 24 points and 11 rebounds as No. 9 Iowa bounced back from a midweek loss to take down No. 4 Ohio State.
Dominated by No. 3 Michigan 79-57 on Thursday, the Hawkeyes pulled away in the second half.
Joe Weiskamp added 19, including 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range, for Iowa (18-7, 12-6 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes have won five of six with two games remaining in their regular season.
E.J. Liddell had 15 points and Justice Sueing added 10 for the Buckeyes (18-7, 12-7). Recently being projected as a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed, they've lost three games in eight days.
Butler 73, (8) Villanova 61: In Indianapolis, Chuck Harris scored 20 points and Jair Bolden added 15 to lead Butler to over No. 8 Villanova, which became the sixth top-15 team to lose this weekend.
The Bulldogs (9-13, 8-11 Big East) have won two straight since snapping a three-game losing streak and have beaten the Wildcats in four of the last five meetings in Indianapolis.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds to lead Villanova (15-4, 10-3), which had won 13 of its previous 15 and was favored by 10 1/2 points. Collin Gillespie had 14 points for the Wildcats, who followed losses on Saturday by No. 2 Baylor, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 11 Florida State, No. 13 Creighton and No. 14 Texas.
(12) Houston 98, South Florida 52: In Houston, Quentin Grimes scored 22 points, all in the first half, to lead No. 12 Houston to a win over South Florida.
Grimes scored 16 straight points at one point as the Cougars (20-3, 13-3 American Athletic Conference) put the game away with a huge first-half run. The junior guard, who scored 21 of his 33 points in the first half against Western Kentucky on Thursday, finished 8 of 16 from the field and hit 6 of 12 3-pointers.
DeJon Jarreau added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Justin Gorham and Fabian White Jr. had 10 points apiece for Houston, which won its third straight and reached 20 wins for the sixth consecutive season. The Cougars shot 60% and made 15 of 33 3-pointers.
Houston forced the Bulls (8-10, 4-8) into 15 turnovers and converted those into 22 points.