In Athens, Georgia, Herbert Jones had two baskets in a 9-0 run to open the second half that gave No. 8 Alabama the lead, and the SEC champion Crimson Tide beat Georgia 89-79 on Saturday.
Jahvon Quinerly led five Alabama scorers in double figures with 18 points. John Petty Jr. had 15 and Jaden Shackelford finished with 14.
Alabama (21-6, 16-2 SEC) matched its school record for Southeastern Conference wins in the 1986-87 season. The Crimson Tide will take a three-game winning streak into next week’s SEC Tournament in Tennessee.
Georgia (14-11, 7-11) led by 14 in the first half but couldn’t maintain the pace. Sahvir Wheeler led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Freshman K.D. Johnson had 16.
(12) Arkansas 87, Texas A&M 80: In Fayetteville, Arkansas, Moses Moody scored 28 points, Jalen Tate added 22 and Arkansas beat Texas A&M to match the program’s longest SEC winning streak at 11 games.
Arkansas (21-5, 13-4) trailed by two until Moody sank a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left, prompting Texas A&M to take a timeout. Davone Davis stole the ensuing inbound pass, threw it up the court to Justin Smith, and Smith threw down an emphatic, two-handed dunk.
Quenton Jackson’s 3-pointer from the corner on the next possession rimmed out, and Arkansas finished the game from the free-throw line.
Moody, a freshman, tied his career high for points, while Tate finished three points shy of his best. Neither team led by more than three points from the 13-minute mark until J.D. Notae’s free throws after Jackson’s miss.
Texas A&M (8-9, 2-8) relied on a trio, rather than Arkansas’ duo. Jackson (23 points), Emmanuel Miller (23) and Savion Flagg (16) combined for 60 points.
Kentucky 92, South Carolina 64: In Lexington, Kentucky, Davion Mintz and Brandon Boston Jr. both set career bests with six 3-pointers apiece and Kentucky beat South Carolina in a regular-season finale.
Mintz finished with 20 points and seven assists with five of his 3s coming in the opening five minutes of the second half. Boston scored 21 points, Olivier Sarr added 15 points and Isaiah Jackson 13 points with 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.
Kentucky (9-15, 8-9), which finished with its first losing record in the SEC since 1989, will open conference tournament play on Thursday. It’s the first time Kentucky hasn’t had a double bye since the tournament expanded in 2013.
Keyshawn Bryant scored 16 points and Jalyn McCreary 14 points for the Gamecocks (6-14, 4-12), who haven’t won at Rupp Arena since 2009.
Auburn 78, Mississippi State 71: In Auburn, Alabama, Allen Flanigan scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half and Auburn pulled away late to beat Mississippi State and give Bruce Pearl his 600th coaching victory in the Tigers’ season finale.
With no seniors and just two upperclassmen on the roster, Auburn didn’t stage a Senior Day, and the Tigers (13-14, 7-11) announced in November that they were self-imposing a postseason ban as a result of a long-running NCAA investigation.
Pearl is the 63rd coach in Division I history and the 21st active coach to reach 600 wins. Pearl’s record over 26 years of coaching is 600-237. This is his seventh season at Auburn.
Auburn played its fourth straight game without freshman sensation Sharife Cooper, who sat out again with a sprained ankle. Cooper led the Tigers this season with a 20.2 points per game average in the 12 games he played.
Mississippi State (14-13, 8-10) finished the first half on a 10-2 run to lead 34-32 behind 13 points from Tolu Smith.
Mississippi 56, Vanderbilt 46: In Oxford, Mississippi, Jarkel Joiner had 15 points and Romello White added 11 to help Mississippi beat Vanderbilt in the season finale for both teams.
The Rebels (15-10, 10-8) pulled away to a 34-22 halftime lead with a 18-6 run to end the period. The Commodores (8-15, 3-13) scored the opening basket of the second half, and then Ole Miss scored 15 straight points over a 9½ minute span while Vanderbilt missed eight straight field goal attempts and committed eight turnovers.
Issac McBride made 4 of 7 from 3-point range and all four of his foul shots to score 16 points for Vanderbilt. Jordan Wright added 11 points.
Vanderbilt opened the game on a 10-3 run, but Ole Miss erased the deficit at 12-all and never trailed again.
Top 25
(4) Illinois 73, (7) Ohio State 68: In Columbus, Ohio, Ayo Dosunmu returned after missing three games with a concussion and facial injuries to score 19 points, and Illinois rallied to beat Ohio State.
Andre Curbelo also had 19 points as Illinois (20-6, 16-4 Big Ten) got its second straight road win over a top-10 team after routing No. 2 Michigan on Tuesday. The Illini have won 11 of 12 and enter next week’s Big Ten Tournament with a double-bye.
E.J. Liddell led the Buckeyes (18-8, 12-8) with 19 points, and Duane Washington Jr. and Justice Sueing each had 15.
Illinois led by 10 during first half but a late putback by Liddell cut the advantage to 41-37 at the break. The teams traded punches in the second half, but again Ohio State had trouble making shots down the stretch, missing on its last 10 attempts.
(17) Oklahoma State 85, (6) West Virginia 80: In Morgantown, West Virginia, sophomore Avery Anderson III scored a career-high 31 points to lead Oklahoma State to victory over West Virginia in the teams’ Big 12 regular-season finale.
The Cowboys (18-7, 11-7 Big 12) made up for the loss of two starters by finding holes in the defense for easy layups, shooting 58% from the floor and outhustling West Virginia for rebounds.
Oklahoma State was without star freshman Cade Cunningham, who injured his left ankle late in a loss to No. 3 Baylor on Thursday. Isaac Likekele also sat out for the sixth time in seven games with a hand injury.
Taz Sherman led West Virginia (18-8, 11-6) with 20 points. Derek Culver added 14 points, Miles McBride scored 12 and Emmitt Matthews 11.
Providence 54, (10) Villanova 52: In Providence, Rhode Island, David Duke made a tiebreaking tip-in with 2.8 seconds left and Providence held on after blowing a 20-point lead to beat Villanova.
Duke and Nate Watson scored 20 points apiece, and Noah Horchler had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Providence (13-12, 9-10 Big East). The Friars have won five of their last seven games against ranked teams.
The Wildcats (16-5, 11-4) had a 50-49 lead with less than three minutes left. Duke made one of two free throws to tie it, and then sank a floater with just over a minute left to make it 52-50. After Jermaine Samuels made a pair of free throws, Jared Bynum fired up a jumper that bounced off the rim, and Duke tipped it in.
Already without point guard Collin Gillespie, who tore his MCL on Wednesday, the Big East champion Wildcats lost backup Justin Moore to an ankle injury in the first half.
Notre Dame 83, (11) Florida State 73: In South Bend, Indiana, Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points, Dane Goodwin had 15 and Notre Dame beat Florida State.
The Fighting Irish (10-14, 7-11 ACC) had five players score in double figures. They also went 28 for 34 at the free-throw line, compared to 15 for 20 for the Seminoles (15-5, 11-4).
Cormac Ryan, Nikola Djogo and Nate Laszewski had 11 points apiece for Notre Dame, which had dropped four in a row.
Scottie Barnes led Florida State with 17 points. RaiQuan Gray added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
(14) Creighton 93, Butler 73: In Omaha, Nebraska, Marcus Zegarowski matched his career high with 32 points and Creighton closed a difficult week off the court with a victory over Butler.
The Bluejays (18-7, 14-6 Big East) won for the first time in three games, doing it without head coach Greg McDermott, who is suspended indefinitely for making racially insensitive remarks to his team following a Feb. 27 loss. Assistant coach Alan Huss served as interim head coach against the Bulldogs.
Creighton scored more than 90 points for the sixth time this season and never trailed after the opening four minutes. Denzel Mahoney scored 15 points, Damien Jefferson added 12 and Christian Bishop had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Chuck Harris had a career-high 29 points to lead the Bulldogs (9-14, 8-12), and Bryce Golden matched his career best with 19.
(20) Loyola Chicago 65, Indiana State 49: In St. Louis, Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Loyola Chicago beat Indiana State to advance to Sunday’s Missouri Valley Conference tournament final.
Krutwig also had four assists and blocked three shots. Fellow senior Lucas Williamson scored 14 points for the Ramblers (23-4), and Keith Clemons had 12.
Indiana State (15-10) shot 38.5% (20 for 52) from the field. Jake LaRavia scored 13 points, and Tyreke Key had 11.
The Sycamores were one of two teams to beat top-seeded Loyola in conference play with a 76-71 win at home on Jan. 10. But they fell behind early in this one and never caught up.
(21) Virginia 68, Louisville 58: In Louisville, Kentucky, Sam Hauser scored 24 points, Trey Murphy III added 17 and Virginia beat Louisville to win the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship.
Assured of at least a No. 2 seed entering the regular-season finale, the Cavaliers (17-6, 13-4) received a huge opening for bigger things when first-place and Florida State lost 83-73 earlier in the day at Notre Dame. Virginia then methodically took care of the Cardinals (13-6, 8-5) to leapfrog the Seminoles despite a blowout loss at FSU in the season’s lone meeting on Feb. 15.
The Cavaliers shot consistently well (52%) to lead throughout, though Louisville got within 41-38 with 13:47 remaining with a 6-0 run. Hauser answered with five consecutive points, and Virginia later added another 5-0 run on the way to a 13-point advantage the Cardinals couldn’t dent.
(23) Purdue 67, Indiana 58: In West Lafayette, Indiana, Zach Edey scored 20 points and Jaden Ivey added 17 as Purdue beat Indiana for its ninth straight win in the in-state rivalry.
Purdue (18-8, 13-6 Big Ten) heads into next week’s Big Ten Tournament with five consecutive wins overall. Edey also had nine rebounds.
Aljami Durham had 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 12 points and five rebounds to lead the Hoosiers. Indiana (12-14, 7-12) finished conference play for the fifth consecutive season without a winning record — the first time that has happened since 1911-19.
Tickets punched
Atlantic Sun: Liberty
Ohio Valley: Morehead State
SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament (Greenville, South Carolina)(4) Georgia 74, (1) Texas A&M 68: Mikayla Coombs scored a season-high 14 points, including the go-ahead basket in the fourth quarter, and No. 16 Georgia reached its first SEC Tournament final in 17 years with a victory over No. 2 Texas A&M.
Maya Caldwell had 17 points, and Jenna Staiti had 13 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks to deny the SEC regular-season champion Aggies (23-2) a sweep of league titles.
Coombs, the UConn transfer who sat out last season, scored six points in the final quarter to ignite the Bulldogs (20-5). Her jumper to start the fourth quarter gave Georgia the lead for good and she added another driving layup moments later. By the time Coombs flashed by the defense for another inside shot, Georgia got up 59-53 and would not be caught.
Georgia, which beat No. 17 Kentucky in Friday’s quarterfinals, will have to face another ranked opponent in Sunday’s final.
(2) South Carolina 67, (3) Tennessee 52: Zia Cooke scored 17 points and Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 11 rebounds as No. 7 South Carolina rolled past No. 14 Tennessee and into the SEC Tournament title game for the sixth time in seven years.
The defending champion Gamecocks (21-4) will seek their sixth tournament crown since 2015 on Sunday against No. 16 Georgia. The game was never close once South Carolina took off on a 19-2 burst to close the first quarter for a 29-13 lead.
Unlike the first meeting between these teams — a Tennessee win — the Gamecocks kept the pressure up throughout.
Tennessee (16-7) was trying for its first finals appearance since 2015. It lost the title that year to South Carolina, the beginning of the Gamecocks’ dominance over the SEC that doesn’t appear to be ending yet.